A Midcentury Home Keeps the History Alive
In Los Angeles’s Crestwood Hills enclave, the 1950 Kalmick House by A. Quincy Jones and Whitney R. Smith gets a sensitive makeover from its new owner, the lead planner for European furniture company Vitsœ.
Shortly after they moved to Crestwood Hills, an enclave in the Santa Monica Mountains, in 2012, Elise Loehnen and Rob Fissmer got an inkling that their new neighbors felt more than just run-of-the-mill community pride. On their first strolls in the area with their newborn son, Max, longtime residents often stopped them and struck up conversation. "They wanted to be sure we understood how special the neighborhood is and how special it is for Max to grow up here," Loehnen recalls.
Kelly Vencill Sanchez
Contributing Editor
Dwell's Los Angeles-based contributing editor, Kelly has also written about design and architecture for Architectural Digest, Coastal Living and Luxe.
