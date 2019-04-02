An Elegant Dining Room in Mexico City
An Elegant Dining Room in Mexico City

By Erika Heet
The owner of Flexform’s New York showroom, David Levy, creates an elegant dining room overlooking Mexico City.

In the midst of Mexico City’s ever-changing landscape, a time-honored residential model endures: the high-rise. It is in such a building that David Levy—owner of the furniture maker Flexform’s New York showroom and the head of the Mexico-based development firm Piso 18—has designed an apartment for an art-collecting couple with two grown children and six grandchildren.

