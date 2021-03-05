Home Tours
Made in the USA: Modern Homes Across America
Like
Share
The Little $20,000 House That Could
Our Guide to Modern Real Estate
Stories
John Cronin and the Beacon Institute
For 35 years, John Cronin has safeguarded New York’s waterways, investigating dozens of pollution cases and authoring three laws to protect the Hudson River and its communities.
By
Julie Taraska
-
4 years
ago
Diamond in the Rough (and Ready)
Architect Ken Meffan's ten-years-in-the-making home is in the tiny Northern California town of Rough and Ready—a term that might as aptly refer to the house itself.
Highly Sod After
In southwest Poland, architect Robert Konieczny, of KWK Promes, raises the roof—with sod intact—on Jacek Perkowski’s modernist rural getaway.
The Birds and the Beavers
Connecticut birders happily swap their waterlogged Wellies and foggy field glass for the Wesleyan student–designed SplitFrame, a viewing platform in a former cranberry bog.
The Shipping Muse
Shipping containers are ubiquitous in Houston, though unlike the four that make up this new home, they’re usually filled with foreign goods rather than flourishing lives.
The Right Track
With nearly a half century of architectural experience, Peter Cohen designed this ingenious spine-and-module home for him and his wife Sally in the coastal forests just outside...
The Brick Weave House in Chicago
Born as a horse stable, the Brick Weave House in Chicago is all about transportation and transparency.
The Norsk Face
Marianne Lien and Lasse Altern Halvorsen opened Pur Norsk in Oslo in 2006 to seek out and promote the finest in Norweigan design. Can Pur Dansk be far behind?
An Introduction to Modern Real Estate
Though the market has rarely looked worse, our primer on the past, present, and future of modern real estate gives you the inside track on why modern homes are always a good...
Modern Love
Single mod-loving gal seeks North Jersey split-level for a match made in Hoboken.
Lowering the Bar
A modernist facade can't keep some developments from suffering from that very American malady: sprawl.
That’s So 04
When it comes to creating a sense of community, cozying up to your neighbor proves that density rules.
By the Book
This modern log cabin from architecture students at Auburn University was designed to be completed for $20,000—an admirable solution for the down-at-heel looking to put down roots.