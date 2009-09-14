SubscribeSign In
Highly Sod AfterView 3 Photos
Dwell Magazine

Highly Sod After

In southwest Poland, architect Robert Konieczny, of KWK Promes, raises the roof—with sod intact—on Jacek Perkowski’s modernist rural getaway.
Text by
View 3 Photos

This story was originally published in Dwell’s October 2009 issue.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

j
James Nestor
As part of his research for writing "Product Design 101", James Nestor attended a seminar titled "Sell Out," wherein he learned that to ensure a product sells, one must gratuitously promote the product at every given moment.

Published

Last Updated

Topics

Green HomesHome ToursDwell Magazine