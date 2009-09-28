The Norsk Face

View Photos
By Jordan Kushins
Marianne Lien and Lasse Altern Halvorsen opened Pur Norsk in Oslo in 2006 to seek out and promote the finest in Norweigan design. Can Pur Dansk be far behind?
When Lasse Altern Halvorsen and Marianne Lien took a seven-month trip around the world, it wasn’t what they found on their travels that made the biggest impact; it was what they’d left behind. Noting that their Norwegian homeland lacked a presence and identity in markets abroad (although a certain cruise line comes to mind), Halvorsen, an architect, and Lien, who has a background in advertising, founded Pur Norsk in 2006. The Oslo-based boutique and extensive online shop is the world’s first concept store focusing exclusively on Norwegian design. Dwell recently spoke to Halvorsen about the venture.
