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Before & After: Five Great Renovations
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Good as New: Eco-Friendly House Paints
Spring Greening: Modern Landscaping 101
Stories
Q&A: David Trubridge
The designer discusses everything from his dream commission to the object that changed how he thinks about design.
By
Jordan Kushins
-
a year
ago
Q&A: Michael Gainer
The Buffalo ReUse founder works directly with New York’s second-largest city to take down old houses, salvaging and reselling the parts.
Stadium Game
Few American architectural ruins are as singular as the grandstand for Commodore Munroe Stadium—better known as Miami Marine Stadium—designed by Cuban-born architect Hilario...
My House: An Architect and His Wife Adjust Their Longtime Norwegian Cottage to Be Livable in Old Age
Sited on an island between a dense forest and rocky terrain, the couple’s pine-clad getaway suited them for 30 years of summer vacations. But it was time for an update.
Two Hardcore-Punk Aficionados’ Renovated Ranch-Style Home Packs a Green Punch
Even before construction was complete, the Stump House was turning heads.
4 Eco-Friendly Interior Paints, Reviewed by an Expert
If choosing paint colors doesn’t give you a headache, the fumes probably will—unless you pick from the growing array formulated to be easy on the body, the planet, and not least...
Bordeaux, France, According to Architect Olivier Brochet
Classical yet current, Bordeaux is a city that celebrates the details that comprise the whole.
The Owners of a 1960s Harry Bates Beach House Hire the Modernist Architect’s Firm for Its Renovation
They tasked Bates Masi Architects with updating the cypress-clad Long Island residence almost 40 years after Bates built it.
A Run-Down Rummer Gets a Fresh Start in Southwest Portland
After a meticulous renovation, the post-and-beam house by the 1960s developer embodies midcentury, modernized.
Following in Local “Laneway Housing” Tradition, Two Toronto Architects Craft Their Ideal Family Home
The pair behind Studio Junction Inc.
Diary of a Compulsive Renovator
An architect explores the phenomenon he knows all too well: When your home-improvement ambitions outnumber your achievements by an exponential degree.
An Introduction to Landscape Design
Garden design is only a fraction of the landscaping tradition. We take a look into (and upon) the field.