Voted New Zealand's Best Small Home in 2016, this petite retreat has been cleverly designed to sleep up to eight guests. The architect was inspired from the property owner's occupation—he is a sailor and superyacht skipper—when she designed the cabin. For instance, the table that fits into a nook on the side of the kitchen references the area on the yachts where the captain works. Above the table is a sleeping platform accessed by a long ladder.