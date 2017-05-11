House Grace

Located in Toronto’s Little Italy neighbourhood, House Grace is a full renovation and addition to a house from the 1890s creating a connected and light-filled home for a young family with a segregated second suite at the lowest level.

Three distinct service pods organize and anchor the kitchen, dining and living areas and form a filter to the main entry. Overlooking the street from a counter related window, the kitchen is located at the front of the house. The living room opens directly onto the garden through a new rear portico, with the dining room nestled between them. Bedrooms are arranged around a breakout space on the second floor, which can change function as the family grows and changes. Located on the third floor, the family room accesses a large roof terrace with views to the downtown core. The front porch was reduced in length defining an open court and stairwell as a discreet, yet generous entry for the lowest level second suite.

Two offset double height openings straddle the second floor breakout area bringing light and active connection between the three levels of the home. The second washroom and breakout area borrow light from across an opening between the ground and second levels. The new staircase to the third floor is edged with a slatted wall and has multiple facing windows that lend morning and evening light to the second floor. Colour changes in light are registered in this space as the sun moves through the course of the day. The Ground floor is finished with white oak flooring and panels with white panel millwork and is anchored by black slate in the kitchen and the hearth at opposite ends. The palette simplifies vertically where the third floor family room is reduced to all white surfaces, revealing the rich complexity of the roof geometry, layered slat walls and multiple sources of daylight.

The front elevation is modestly updated yet relates to the neighbourhood context. The original red brick is countered with black stained wood elements while thin white elements are utilized as tracings outlining distinct features. White becomes the dominant element on the rear facade through the use of cement board, aluminum slats and articulated with cedar siding that frames views to the internal living spaces and the original brick house beyond. The new portico is mirrored across the garden in the new garage creating continuity across the site. All flat roofs are designed and planted as green roofs to connect adjacent interior spaces to the garden below.

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Flat RoofLine, Wood Siding Material, and Concrete Siding Material. New addition at rear of house framing the original house and interior areas Photo of House GraceView Photos

New addition at rear of house framing the original house and interior areas

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Shingles Roof Material, Wood Siding Material, and Brick Siding Material. Street facade with with subtle updates and highlights Photo 2 of House GraceView Photos

Street facade with with subtle updates and highlights

Modern home with Dining Room, Chair, Table, Bar, Pendant Lighting, Light Hardwood Floor, and Medium Hardwood Floor. Kitchen and dining area from point of entry with coffee and drink service beyond Photo 3 of House GraceView Photos

Kitchen and dining area from point of entry with coffee and drink service beyond

Modern home with Living Room, Sofa, Sectional, Coffee Tables, Accent Lighting, Wood Burning Fireplace, Corner Fireplace, Slate Floor, Medium Hardwood Floor, and Light Hardwood Floor. Living room opening out onto rear garden Photo 4 of House GraceView Photos

Living room opening out onto rear garden

Modern home with Dining Room, Medium Hardwood Floor, Light Hardwood Floor, Pendant Lighting, Accent Lighting, Table, Bar, Slate Floor, and Chair. Dining area and kitchen beyond. Service pods on the left create distinction between areas along the open plan Photo 5 of House GraceView Photos

Dining area and kitchen beyond. Service pods on the left create distinction between areas along the open plan

Modern home with Kitchen, Wall Oven, Refrigerator, Cooktops, Range Hood, White Cabinet, Wood Cabinet, Medium Hardwood Floor, Light Hardwood Floor, Stone Counter, Slate Floor, Stone Slab Backsplashe, Ceramic Tile Backsplashe, Ceiling Lighting, Accent Lighting, and Undermount Sink. Kitchen with custom floating tiled hood vent Photo 6 of House GraceView Photos

Kitchen with custom floating tiled hood vent

Modern home with Living Room, Wood Burning Fireplace, Corner Fireplace, Slate Floor, Light Hardwood Floor, Accent Lighting, Bookcase, and Medium Hardwood Floor. Black slate hearth with wood stove. Millwork pod conceals entertainment area when not in use Photo 7 of House GraceView Photos

Black slate hearth with wood stove. Millwork pod conceals entertainment area when not in use

Modern home with Bath Room, Light Hardwood Floor, Medium Hardwood Floor, Wall Mount Sink, Ceiling Lighting, One Piece Toilet, and Accent Lighting. Powder room with borrowed light from glass ceiling over hung wall sink Photo 8 of House GraceView Photos

Powder room with borrowed light from glass ceiling over hung wall sink

Modern home with Dining Room, Chair, Table, Pendant Lighting, Light Hardwood Floor, and Medium Hardwood Floor. Dining and staircase to second floor Photo 9 of House GraceView Photos

Dining and staircase to second floor

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Dresser, Night Stands, Ceiling Lighting, Accent Lighting, Medium Hardwood Floor, and Light Hardwood Floor. Master bedroom with ensuite beyond Photo 10 of House GraceView Photos

Master bedroom with ensuite beyond

Modern home with Bath Room, Ceiling Lighting, Accent Lighting, and One Piece Toilet. Master ensuite with sliding mirror panels and view to green roof at tub Photo 11 of House GraceView Photos

Master ensuite with sliding mirror panels and view to green roof at tub

Modern home with Bath Room, Undermount Sink, Ceiling Lighting, Accent Lighting, and One Piece Toilet. Bathroom with borrowed light and view across a double height volume Photo 12 of House GraceView Photos

Bathroom with borrowed light and view across a double height volume

Stair to third floor family room Photo 13 of House Grace modern homeView Photos

Stair to third floor family room

Small punched window brings morning light into second and third floors along stairwell Photo 14 of House Grace modern homeView Photos

Small punched window brings morning light into second and third floors along stairwell

Modern home with Living Room and Light Hardwood Floor. Window nook overlooking neighbourhood trees and street Photo 15 of House GraceView Photos

Window nook overlooking neighbourhood trees and street

Modern home with Living Room, Ceiling Lighting, Accent Lighting, and Light Hardwood Floor. Family room at third level. Laundry concealed behind panels at left Photo 16 of House GraceView Photos

Family room at third level. Laundry concealed behind panels at left

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Wood Siding Material, Brick Siding Material, and Concrete Siding Material. Detail at new and old with garden and through garage beyond Photo 17 of House GraceView Photos

Detail at new and old with garden and through garage beyond

Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, Brick Siding Material, and House Building Type. Rear portico framing rear access to house Photo 18 of House GraceView Photos

Rear portico framing rear access to house

Modern home with Exterior, Shingles Roof Material, House Building Type, Wood Siding Material, Brick Siding Material, Concrete Siding Material, and Flat RoofLine. View of house amongst neighbours from rear lane Photo 19 of House GraceView Photos

View of house amongst neighbours from rear lane

Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, Concrete Siding Material, Flat RoofLine, and House Building Type. Exterior detail Photo 20 of House GraceView Photos

Exterior detail

Credits

Posted By
oo design co
@oodesignco
Interior Design
Builder
  • DJP Homes
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • Toronto, Ontario, Canada
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2016