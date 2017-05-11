Responding to its beachside meadow setting, a family retreat is crafted with lasting materials and designed to capture and celebrate the ever-changing views, light, and breezes.

At home with its surroundings, the house’s multiple smaller volumes settle into the landscape, clad in the region’s typical cedar shingles. Generous apertures and a breezeway formed by the two main volumes harness the nearly constant south western breezes allowing the family to enjoy the house without the need for air conditioning.

Natural materials that perform well in the coastal environment are used throughout, including reclaimed heavy timber framing, copper roofing, and untreated exterior materials that will patina over time. Inside, the play on woods in neutral tones, soft greys, and pale whites respond to the Vineyard light.

The house is elevated 3 feet above grade, to protect from future sea level rise while taking advantage of the views. The semi-inverted plan along with a split level ground floor enable inhabitants to enjoy the stunning western views from almost anywhere in the house.

Five porches, covered and open, and an irregular floor plan with plenty of nooks and alcoves to nestle into allow the family and their guests to find a relaxing spot in the sun or shade at any time of day.



