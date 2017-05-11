Meadow Beach House

Meadow Beach House
Responding to its beachside meadow setting, a family retreat is crafted with lasting materials and designed to capture and celebrate the ever-changing views, light, and breezes.

At home with its surroundings, the house’s multiple smaller volumes settle into the landscape, clad in the region’s typical cedar shingles. Generous apertures and a breezeway formed by the two main volumes harness the nearly constant south western breezes allowing the family to enjoy the house without the need for air conditioning.

Natural materials that perform well in the coastal environment are used throughout, including reclaimed heavy timber framing, copper roofing, and untreated exterior materials that will patina over time. Inside, the play on woods in neutral tones, soft greys, and pale whites respond to the Vineyard light.

The house is elevated 3 feet above grade, to protect from future sea level rise while taking advantage of the views. The semi-inverted plan along with a split level ground floor enable inhabitants to enjoy the stunning western views from almost anywhere in the house.

Five porches, covered and open, and an irregular floor plan with plenty of nooks and alcoves to nestle into allow the family and their guests to find a relaxing spot in the sun or shade at any time of day.


Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, and Metal Roof Material. The house is oriented on the site to harness the near constant southwestern winds, with the two main volumes forming a breezeway that guides airflow into the structure. Photo of Meadow Beach HouseView Photos

The house is oriented on the site to harness the near constant southwestern winds, with the two main volumes forming a breezeway that guides airflow into the structure.

Modern home with Exterior, Metal Roof Material, and House Building Type. The house is clad in the region’s typical cedar shingles to blend in with its surroundings and the massing is broken down into different volumes so as to appear more settled in the landscape. Photo 2 of Meadow Beach HouseView Photos

The house is clad in the region’s typical cedar shingles to blend in with its surroundings and the massing is broken down into different volumes so as to appear more settled in the landscape.

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, and Metal Roof Material. In response to the site’s coastal environment, exterior materials are untreated, allowing them to patina over time. Photo 3 of Meadow Beach HouseView Photos

In response to the site’s coastal environment, exterior materials are untreated, allowing them to patina over time.

Modern home with Exterior and House Building Type. The house is elevated to provide extra protection from future sea levels while gaining greater access to the breezes. Photo 4 of Meadow Beach HouseView Photos

The house is elevated to provide extra protection from future sea levels while gaining greater
access to the breezes.

Modern home with Dining Room, Light Hardwood Floor, Rug Floor, Pendant Lighting, Chair, Table, and Storage. The entry and eastern rooms hover above a sunken living space, allowing them to capture the stunning western views. Photo 5 of Meadow Beach HouseView Photos

The entry and eastern rooms hover above a sunken living space, allowing them to capture the stunning western views.

Modern home with Kitchen and Wood Cabinet. A semi-inverted plan takes advantage of the westen views and places the kitchen and dining room on the ground floor while the living room and main outdoor deck are on the second. Photo 6 of Meadow Beach HouseView Photos

A semi-inverted plan takes advantage of the westen views and places the kitchen and dining room on the ground floor while the living room and main outdoor deck are on the second.

Modern home with Outdoor. Five porches, covered and open, and an irregular floor plan with plenty of nooks and alcoves allow summer inhabitants to find their sun or shade at any time of day. Photo 7 of Meadow Beach HouseView Photos

Five porches, covered and open, and an irregular floor plan with plenty of nooks and alcoves
allow summer inhabitants to find their sun or shade at any time of day.

Modern home with Kitchen, Light Hardwood Floor, and Wood Cabinet. The home plays on woods in neutral tones, soft greys, and pale whites to respond to the ever-changing Vineyard light. Photo 8 of Meadow Beach HouseView Photos

The home plays on woods in neutral tones, soft greys, and pale whites to respond to the ever-changing Vineyard light.

Modern home with Living Room, Pendant Lighting, and Bench. Wrap around corner windows enhance ventilation and connections to the landscape. Photo 9 of Meadow Beach HouseView Photos

Wrap around corner windows enhance ventilation and connections to the landscape.

Modern home with Living Room. The living room is upstairs with an outdoor deck, to capture views. Photo 10 of Meadow Beach HouseView Photos

The living room is upstairs with an outdoor deck, to capture views.

Modern home with Dining Room, Rug Floor, Table, Pendant Lighting, Chair, and Bench. Plenty of nooks and alcoves provide intimate spaces within a relatively large house. Photo 11 of Meadow Beach HouseView Photos

Plenty of nooks and alcoves provide intimate spaces within a relatively large house.

Modern home with Outdoor. The second floor deck is surrounded by the adjacent meadows, with views and sounds of the nearby ocean. Photo 12 of Meadow Beach HouseView Photos

The second floor deck is surrounded by the adjacent meadows, with views and sounds of the nearby ocean.

Modern home with Pendant Lighting. Bolder finishes on the main floor give way to receding hues and fabrics upstairs, connecting to the meadow beyond. Photo 13 of Meadow Beach HouseView Photos

Bolder finishes on the main floor give way to receding hues and fabrics upstairs, connecting to the meadow beyond.

A Crow’s Nest on a third level provides 360 degree views. Photo 14 of Meadow Beach House modern homeView Photos

A Crow’s Nest on a third level provides 360 degree views.

Modern home with Outdoor. Two decks are accessed through the Crow’s Nest, providing serene private spaces from which to experience the landscape. Photo 15 of Meadow Beach HouseView Photos

Two decks are accessed through the Crow’s Nest, providing serene private spaces from which to experience the landscape.

