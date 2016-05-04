What Goes On Behind-the-Scenes at Henrybuilt’s Seattle Test Kitchen
Known for handcrafting high-performance kitchen systems, Henrybuilt approached the project with the goal of it becoming an enjoyable place where the employees who create the products would be able to fully understand the Henrybuilt experience. By testing the products first-hand, they’re able to see for themselves how they can efficiently improve their systems.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
The kitchen has become a place where the people who imagine, design, and build the products can come together and put their work to the test—and enjoy it the way it’s meant to be. Additionally, the space has become a locale where the staff can cook meals for themselves and for one another, giving them a chance to learn, improve, and develop their skills.