Stories

Elegant Design Meets Versatile Performance With This Customizable Home System
Henrybuilt’s luxury line of products streamline the functionality of some of the most hard-working rooms in your home.
Presented by Dwell and Henrybuilt
Henrybuilt’s Systems Instantly Upgrade Unused Space
The flexibility of Henrybuilt’s unique system of products, combined with its specialized design service, allows for seamless...
Presented by Dwell and Henrybuilt
The Whole House System That Unifies Every Room
Flexible and customizable, Henrybuilt systems are integrated solutions that elevate living spaces.
Presented by Dwell and Henrybuilt
What Goes On Behind-the-Scenes at Henrybuilt’s Seattle Test Kitchen
Many leading companies have begun to realize the benefits of having a well-designed, quality kitchen in their office, and have...
Presented by Dwell and Henrybuilt