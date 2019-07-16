Subscribe
b
Brian Libby
Follow
Latest
18
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
See All
A Radiant Remodel Revitalizes a Dark Seattle Tudor House
An artist takes an unorthodox approach to the renovation of a century-old house in Seattle.
b
Brian Libby
A Designer Updates a 1971 Home by Celebrated Washington Architect Moritz Kundig
Josh Hissong takes on the mantle of one of Washington’s most noted architects with a reverent renovation.
b
Brian Libby
A Tall, Skinny Home Makes the Most of a Narrow Lot in Portland, Oregon
Despite its name, Waechter Architecture’s Slender House stretches out to make its site the real home.
b
Brian Libby
Budget Breakdown: A Seattle Couple Expand Into a Backyard Addition For $413K
When a furniture restoration business threatens to take over their historic Craftsman, this couple opt for a net-carbon, backyard...
b
Brian Libby
The Firm Behind the Legendary Apple Store Reimagines a Nike VP’s 1950s Home
Known for its unrivaled views, a ranch-style home in Portland, Oregon, gets a glass-centric overhaul.
b
Brian Libby
This House in Oregon Has a Long, Strange History of Being Called a Frank Lloyd Wright
Rumors have swirled for decades that a midcentury gem in Portland, Oregon, is an unrecognized work.
b
Brian Libby