Top 5 Homes of the Week With Wonderful Workspaces

Featured homes were submitted by members of the Dwell community through our Add a Home feature. Add your home to Dwell.com/homes today.

1. Theodore Wirth Ranch Architect: Strand Design, Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota From the architect: "Envisioned as a modern ranch, this home rests comfortably on its hillside location. Immediately adjacent to the property, a densely wooded park creates a retreat-like feel during the summer months, and reveals the Minneapolis downtown skyline throughout the winter season."

2. Miller House Architect: Eero Saarinen, Location: Columbus, Ohio From the photographer: "In 1952, the industrialist J. Irwin Miller and his wife, Xenia, commissioned a remarkable modernist triumvirate to create their home in Columbus, Indiana: Eero Saarinen designed the building, Alexander Girard masterminded the interiors, and Dan Kiley handled the landscape architecture."



3. Seaholm Custom Condo Interior designer: SLIC Design, Location: Austin, Texas From the interior designer: "[The owner] wanted a space that could function as an office but still open up to the rest of the unit. We designed these custom glass and steel doors on a retractable sliding track, allowing the space to function as either a private or public space."



4. Flipped House Architect: rzlbd, Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada From the architect: "After crossing the bridge passageway in the upstairs addition, one arrives to a flexible family room. This carries on to a small wooden patio built atop the existing garage. At the bridge’s other end is an airy home office providing desk space for two."



5. Ridgemont Residence Architect: Hsu McCullough, Location: West Hollywood, California From the architect: "This home is a new contemporary, two story, ranch style house with a balcony in the Laurel Canyon enclave of Los Angeles. The study overlooks the side yard [which features an] ascending hillside."