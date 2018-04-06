Top 5 Homes of the Week With Wonderful Workspaces
Featured homes were submitted by members of the Dwell community through our Add a Home feature. Add your home to Dwell.com/homes today.
1. Theodore Wirth Ranch
Architect: Strand Design, Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
From the architect: "Envisioned as a modern ranch, this home rests comfortably on its hillside location. Immediately adjacent to the property, a densely wooded park creates a retreat-like feel during the summer months, and reveals the Minneapolis downtown skyline throughout the winter season."
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
2. Miller House
Architect: Eero Saarinen, Location: Columbus, Ohio
From the photographer: "In 1952, the industrialist J. Irwin Miller and his wife, Xenia, commissioned a remarkable modernist triumvirate to create their home in Columbus, Indiana: Eero Saarinen designed the building, Alexander Girard masterminded the interiors, and Dan Kiley handled the landscape architecture."
3. Seaholm Custom Condo
Interior designer: SLIC Design, Location: Austin, Texas
From the interior designer: "[The owner] wanted a space that could function as an office but still open up to the rest of the unit. We designed these custom glass and steel doors on a retractable sliding track, allowing the space to function as either a private or public space."
4. Flipped House
Architect: rzlbd, Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
From the architect: "After crossing the bridge passageway in the upstairs addition, one arrives to a flexible family room. This carries on to a small wooden patio built atop the existing garage. At the bridge’s other end is an airy home office providing desk space for two."
5. Ridgemont Residence
Architect: Hsu McCullough, Location: West Hollywood, California
From the architect: "This home is a new contemporary, two story, ranch style house with a balcony in the Laurel Canyon enclave of Los Angeles. The study overlooks the side yard [which features an] ascending hillside."
Want a chance to be featured? Add your home here!