The attached pictures are a project we designed for our client in downtown Austin, TX. It is a high rise condo on Austin's Town Lake, located at the historical Seaholm. This condo was built specifically for our client, with a focus on his modern lifestyle. The open office and minimal kitchen makes it easy for him to entertain as well as enjoy the 180 degree views of the city. We kept the space true to it's industrial routes with concrete columns and steel framework but simultaneously softened the space with oak and walnut to bring some natural elements to the space.