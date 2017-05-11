Seaholm Custom Condo
The attached pictures are a project we designed for our client in downtown Austin, TX. It is a high rise condo on Austin's Town Lake, located at the historical Seaholm. This condo was built specifically for our client, with a focus on his modern lifestyle. The open office and minimal kitchen makes it easy for him to entertain as well as enjoy the 180 degree views of the city. We kept the space true to it's industrial routes with concrete columns and steel framework but simultaneously softened the space with oak and walnut to bring some natural elements to the space.
Steel & Glass Retractable Wall Panel in the Office: Robert wanted a space that could function as an office but still open up to the rest of the unit. We designed these custom glass and steel doors on a retractable sliding track, allowing the space to function as either a private or public space.
Suspended White Wood Slat Ceiling - We wanted to keep the ceilings as high as possible so rather than using drywall to enclose the ceiling, we used a suspended white wood slat ceiling detail. This added a unique architectural detail to the space, while also keeping the ceiling height as high as possible.
Modern living room with leather sling chair, walnut frame sofa, and wooden tabletop with a concrete base.
Living Room with wraparound balcony, cement walls, bubble tufted ottoman, wooden couch base, sheer curtains and red area rug.
Kitchen Floating Steel Shelves and metal inlay on surrounding walls - Robert wanted a minimal kitchen. We passed on upper cabinets and opted for sleek floating metal shelves that wrapped around the walls with a 1/4" metal inlay on the surrounding walls. The metal perfectly complimented the already industrial feel of the unit.
The kitchen features flat blue cabinets with floating shelves and marble-look countertops.
The home bar in the condo's kitchen features Carrara marble with metal shelving for a modern look.
Wall panels in master bedroom - We had a local upholsterer create these custom wall panels in a blue mohair in the master bedroom to add warmth & texture to the space, again bringing back in the Hague Blue.
Hague Blue wall panels in master bedroom
The master bathroom is designed with geometric black and white tile, blue cabinets and brass hardware.
The glazed porcelain star shaped ceramic tile in the master bathroom is by Solistone. The bold pattern was carried from the floor on to the shower walls with a contrasting grout.
We fell in love with Hague Blue by Farrow & Ball. This became our accent color for the entire space. The custom cabinets from Treehouse were finished in Hague Blue, adding a compliment to the otherwise masculine color scheme.
The master bathroom is designed with Carrara marble counters, blue cabinets and brass hardware sinks.
Modern entrance art and framing with a modern sconce and wallpaper.
The guest bedroom has a wall-mounted headboard, metal night stand and white bedding with a camel throw blanket, accented with a dark teal armchair.
Modern Seaholm Powder Room in downtown Austin condo. Featuring a Carrara marble vanity with brass hardware, black tile brick walls and scalloped floor tile.
Seaholm Powder Room sitting area in modern downtown Austin condo. Designed with black brick and scalloped tile walls. Featuring a vase with olive branches for an added touch.
Credits
- Foursquare Builders
- Lars Frazer