Ridgemont Residence

By Hsu McCullough
Ridgemont Residence
View Photos

New contemporary, two story, ranch style house with balcony including extensive hardscape, landscape, raised deck and outdoor pavilion in the Laurel Canyon enclave of Los Angeles. A featured house during the Dwell On Design 2017 summer home tours.

Hsu McCullough uploaded Ridgemont Residence through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Mid-Century Building Type, Ranch Building Type, Shingles Roof Material, Metal Roof Material, Wood Siding Material, Stucco Siding Material, and Shed RoofLine. Backyard elevation Photo of Ridgemont ResidenceView Photos

Backyard elevation

Modern home with Outdoor, Back Yard, Garden, Field, Woodland, Trees, Shrubs, Grass, Hardscapes, Gardens, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Flowers, Walkways, Hot Tub Pools, Tubs, Shower, Large Patio, Porch, Deck, Decking Patio, Porch, Deck, Planters Patio, Porch, Deck, Horizontal Fences, Wall, Retaining Fences, Wall, and Concrete Fences, Wall. Backyard panoramic with raised deck, pergola and hot tub beyond Photo 2 of Ridgemont ResidenceView Photos

Backyard panoramic with raised deck, pergola and hot tub beyond

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Metal Roof Material, Stucco Siding Material, Shed RoofLine, Mid-Century Building Type, and Ranch Building Type. Backyard Photo 3 of Ridgemont ResidenceView Photos

Backyard

Modern home with Outdoor, Back Yard, Garden, Woodland, Trees, Grass, Hardscapes, Gardens, Flowers, Pavers Patio, Porch, Deck, Stone Patio, Porch, Deck, and Walkways. Backyard at dusk Photo 4 of Ridgemont ResidenceView Photos

Backyard at dusk

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Mid-Century Building Type, Ranch Building Type, Shingles Roof Material, Metal Roof Material, Wood Siding Material, Stucco Siding Material, and Shed RoofLine. View from roof looking back towards second floor Master Suite Photo 5 of Ridgemont ResidenceView Photos

View from roof looking back towards second floor Master Suite

Modern home with Outdoor, Back Yard, Garden, Slope, Woodland, Field, Trees, Shrubs, Hardscapes, Gardens, Grass, Flowers, Raised Planters, Walkways, Hot Tub Pools, Tubs, Shower, Large Patio, Porch, Deck, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Decking Patio, Porch, Deck, Stone Patio, Porch, Deck, and Planters Patio, Porch, Deck. Backyard drone photograph Photo 6 of Ridgemont ResidenceView Photos

Backyard drone photograph

Modern home with Outdoor, Back Yard, Garden, Field, Woodland, Trees, Shrubs, Grass, Hardscapes, Flowers, Walkways, Large Patio, Porch, Deck, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Gardens, Decking Patio, Porch, Deck, Stone Patio, Porch, Deck, Horizontal Fences, Wall, and Landscape Lighting. Backyard elevation at dusk Photo 7 of Ridgemont ResidenceView Photos

Backyard elevation at dusk

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Mid-Century Building Type, Metal Roof Material, Wood Siding Material, Stucco Siding Material, Ranch Building Type, Shingles Roof Material, and Shed RoofLine. Backyard elevation Photo 8 of Ridgemont ResidenceView Photos

Backyard elevation

Modern home with Outdoor, Back Yard, Garden, Field, Slope, Woodland, Trees, Shrubs, Grass, Hardscapes, Stone Patio, Porch, Deck, Gardens, Flowers, Walkways, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Pavers Patio, Porch, Deck, Decking Patio, Porch, Deck, Planters Patio, Porch, Deck, Horizontal Fences, Wall, and Retaining Fences, Wall. Backyard at deck, pergola and fountain Photo 9 of Ridgemont ResidenceView Photos

Backyard at deck, pergola and fountain

Modern home with Outdoor, Back Yard, Garden, Field, Woodland, Trees, Shrubs, Gardens, Hardscapes, Grass, Flowers, Walkways, Hot Tub Pools, Tubs, Shower, Large Patio, Porch, Deck, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Stone Patio, Porch, Deck, Pavers Patio, Porch, Deck, Decking Patio, Porch, Deck, Planters Patio, Porch, Deck, and Horizontal Fences, Wall. Canyon view from outside living room of backyard Photo 10 of Ridgemont ResidenceView Photos

Canyon view from outside living room of backyard

Modern home with Outdoor, Back Yard, Woodland, Trees, Shrubs, Grass, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Horizontal Fences, Wall, and Decking Patio, Porch, Deck. Second floor balcony off master suite overlooks canyon Photo 11 of Ridgemont ResidenceView Photos

Second floor balcony off master suite overlooks canyon

Lounge at second floor adjacent to balcony Photo 12 of Ridgemont Residence modern homeView Photos

Lounge at second floor adjacent to balcony

Lounge with Milo Baughman "Modern Wave" chaise lounge at top of stairs Photo 13 of Ridgemont Residence modern homeView Photos

Lounge with Milo Baughman "Modern Wave" chaise lounge at top of stairs

Master suite with "shoji screen" influenced aperture frames canyon at top of stair Photo 14 of Ridgemont Residence modern homeView Photos

Master suite with "shoji screen" influenced aperture frames canyon at top of stair

Modern home with Outdoor, Slope, Woodland, Garden, Trees, Shrubs, Flowers, Raised Planters, Gardens, Hardscapes, Planters Patio, Porch, Deck, Walkways, Horizontal Fences, Wall, Concrete Fences, Wall, Retaining Fences, Wall, and Landscape Lighting. Front yard street view Photo 15 of Ridgemont ResidenceView Photos

Front yard street view

Kitty guards the stair with custom steel guardrail and white oak top rail Photo 16 of Ridgemont Residence modern homeView Photos

Kitty guards the stair with custom steel guardrail and white oak top rail

Modern home with Outdoor, Slope, Woodland, Garden, Trees, Flowers, Hardscapes, Gardens, Walkways, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Raised Planters, Stone Patio, Porch, Deck, Planters Patio, Porch, Deck, Horizontal Fences, Wall, and Retaining Fences, Wall. Front yard entry with custom American Black Walnut door by Quantum Windows & Doors Photo 17 of Ridgemont ResidenceView Photos

Front yard entry with custom American Black Walnut door by Quantum Windows & Doors

Den with Eames chair overlook backyard Photo 18 of Ridgemont Residence modern homeView Photos

Den with Eames chair overlook backyard

Living Room at sunrise frames backyard from Kitchen and Dining (in foreground) Photo 19 of Ridgemont Residence modern homeView Photos

Living Room at sunrise frames backyard from Kitchen and Dining (in foreground)

Living Room at sunrise Photo 20 of Ridgemont Residence modern homeView Photos

Living Room at sunrise

Credits

Posted By
Hsu McCullough
@HMLA
Interior Design
  • Susan Deneau Interior Design
Landscape Design
  • Owner
Builder
  • Dynamic Builders of Southern California
Photographer
  • Clark Dugger
Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Midcentury
    • Year
  • 2016
    • Square Feet
  • 2334
    • Lot Size
  • 9385