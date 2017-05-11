Ridgemont Residence
New contemporary, two story, ranch style house with balcony including extensive hardscape, landscape, raised deck and outdoor pavilion in the Laurel Canyon enclave of Los Angeles. A featured house during the Dwell On Design 2017 summer home tours.
Backyard elevation
Backyard panoramic with raised deck, pergola and hot tub beyond
Backyard
Backyard at dusk
View from roof looking back towards second floor Master Suite
Backyard drone photograph
Backyard elevation at dusk
Backyard elevation
Backyard at deck, pergola and fountain
Canyon view from outside living room of backyard
Second floor balcony off master suite overlooks canyon
Lounge at second floor adjacent to balcony
Lounge with Milo Baughman "Modern Wave" chaise lounge at top of stairs
Master suite with "shoji screen" influenced aperture frames canyon at top of stair
Front yard street view
Kitty guards the stair with custom steel guardrail and white oak top rail
Front yard entry with custom American Black Walnut door by Quantum Windows & Doors
Den with Eames chair overlook backyard
Living Room at sunrise frames backyard from Kitchen and Dining (in foreground)
Living Room at sunrise
Credits
- Susan Deneau Interior Design
- Owner
- Dynamic Builders of Southern California
- Clark Dugger