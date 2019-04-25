Stories

Eero Saarinen's Giant 1957 Masterpiece in New Jersey Restored and Reimagined
The cutting edge of laboratory design when first built, Bell Labs is being revamped to fulfill a new role—bringing the city to...
Zachary Edelson
Design Icon: Eero Saarinen
Bold curves, colorful accents and technical vision: Finnish-American architect Eero Saarinen’s body of work represents...
Patrick Sisson