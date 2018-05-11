Top 5 Homes of the Week With Blissful Bathrooms
1. City Villa
Interior designer: ARRCC, Location: Cape Town, South Africa
From the interior designer: "With inspiration from architects such as Tadao Ando, the use of geometric forms to sculpt natural light is seen throughout the house. All of the bedrooms boast unrivaled views of the city and feature en-suite bathrooms enclosed within a glass box, providing privacy while not obstructing the views."
2. Northern Slope Sanctuary
Architect: Gettliffe Architecture, Location: Salida, Colorado
From the architect: "This peaceful modern home is anchored to a mountainside overlooking the Arkansas Valley and facing the Collegiate Peaks Range. Inner windows bring sunlight from the greenhouse to the bathroom, laundry room, and hallway."
3. The Splinter Creek Home
Architect: Lang Architecture, Location: Taylor, Mississippi
From the home's representative: "The Splinter Creek home design blends in with and becomes part of the natural landscape. The architectural style features informal, simple timber frame structures clad in wooden siding, inspired by farm buildings, natural light, and other characteristics mindful of the environment."
4. Cliff House
Architect and interior designer: The Ranch Mine, Location: Phoenix, Arizona
From the architect and interior designer: "A refined material palette including African Walnut and marble brings natural elements into the new master bathroom of the Cliff House which features a large steam shower with an aromatherapy essential oil infusion system, a freestanding tub, and two generously sized vanities."
5. Kilkea Drive
Interior designer: Amber Interiors, Location: Los Angeles, California
From the realtor: "A generous master suite with charming curved windows, an attached bonus room, and luxurious Carrara marble bathroom (as well as two spacious bedrooms separated by a full bath) complete the floor plan."
