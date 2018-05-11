Try Dwell+ For Free
Top 5 Homes of the Week With Blissful Bathrooms
View Photos
Bath

Top 5 Homes of the Week With Blissful Bathrooms

Add to
Like
Share
By Samantha Daly
These modern sanctuaries will add a touch of zen to your routine. From luxurious soaking tubs, to sweeping views, to calming marble accents, our editor's top picks of the week feature bathrooms that are designed to soothe.

Featured homes were submitted by members of the Dwell community through our Add a Home feature. Add your home to Dwell.com/homes today.


1. City Villa

Interior designer: ARRCC, Location: Cape Town, South Africa

From the interior designer: "With inspiration from architects such as Tadao Ando, the use of geometric forms to sculpt natural light is seen throughout the house. All of the bedrooms boast unrivaled views of the city and feature en-suite bathrooms enclosed within a glass box, providing privacy while not obstructing the views." 


2. Northern Slope Sanctuary

Architect: Gettliffe Architecture, Location: Salida, Colorado

From the architect: "This peaceful modern home is anchored to a mountainside overlooking the Arkansas Valley and facing the Collegiate Peaks Range. Inner windows bring sunlight from the greenhouse to the bathroom, laundry room, and hallway."


3. The Splinter Creek Home

Architect: Lang Architecture, Location: Taylor, Mississippi

From the home's representative: "The Splinter Creek home design blends in with and becomes part of the natural landscape. The architectural style features informal, simple timber frame structures clad in wooden siding, inspired by farm buildings, natural light, and other characteristics mindful of the environment." 

Shop the Look

4. Cliff House

Architect and interior designer: The Ranch Mine, Location: Phoenix, Arizona

From the architect and interior designer: "A refined material palette including African Walnut and marble brings natural elements into the new master bathroom of the Cliff House which features a large steam shower with an aromatherapy essential oil infusion system, a freestanding tub, and two generously sized vanities."


5. Kilkea Drive

Interior designer: Amber Interiors, Location: Los Angeles, California

From the realtor: "A generous master suite with charming curved windows, an attached bonus room, and luxurious Carrara marble bathroom (as well as two spacious bedrooms separated by a full bath) complete the floor plan."

Shop the Look

Want a chance to be featured? Add your home here!

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample