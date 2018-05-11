Top 5 Homes of the Week With Blissful Bathrooms

Featured homes were submitted by members of the Dwell community through our Add a Home feature. Add your home to Dwell.com/homes today.





Interior designer: ARRCC, Location: Cape Town, South Africa

From the interior designer: "With inspiration from architects such as Tadao Ando, the use of geometric forms to sculpt natural light is seen throughout the house. All of the bedrooms boast unrivaled views of the city and feature en-suite bathrooms enclosed within a glass box, providing privacy while not obstructing the views."