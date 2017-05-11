Nestled into the hills of north Mississippi, Splinter Creek features 26 lakeside homesites that blend seamlessly into 650 acres of rolling pine forest. The Splinter Creek model house is a modern rendition of the classic dogtrot. Its materials were inspired by agrarian structures common to the area, and feature informal, simple timber-framed structures, characterized by natural light and a mindful sense of place. Designed to integrate into the natural landscape, while maximizing views of the lakes and forests, its interiors serve as an inspirational space for future homebuyers to explore interior upgrades and furnishings, in addition to being a multi-use event venue.