Crested on a steep site, ARRCC’s latest architectural design boasts striking city views. Designed as an iconic family home, with modern natural design direction, the villa is an interplay of rectangular forms, perpendicularly opposed with cantilevered concrete elements to create a powerful and sculptural composition.

The organically shaped pool forms a sharp contrast against these rigid shapes, and shows off the magnificent views. A white, geometrically shaped screen installed on the exterior of the upper level, adds patterned textures to the exterior.

With inspiration from architects such as Tadao Ando, the use of geometric forms to sculpt natural light, is seen throughout the house. As you enter the driveway, you are instantly struck by the horizontal elements that pierce the landscape. Softening these forms is a stone cladded wall which provides a screen to the sunken fire pit on the entertainment level, concealing them from the street level.

The entrance cube is enclosed by a custom-designed, fragmented brass front door which floats framelessly between glass panels on either side. The lobby inside is masked by off-shutter concrete walls, set against a double-volume matt black steel and bronze screen which surrounds the staircase leading up to the main living level.

Out the front, the large sliding doors open onto lush landscaping, creating a Zen garden feel, which surrounds an infinity pool and Jacuzzi. Next to the pool is the sunken entertainment area. Above this, a floating concrete box provides a neat overhang for shade protection, while incorporating a sky light to sculpt the natural light.

All of the bedrooms boast unrivalled views of the city and the mountain with the three double rooms featuring en-suite bathrooms enclosed within a glass box, providing privacy while not obstructing the views.

“The building sits comfortably as a pure manmade object in its context, enveloped by dramatic city views, and incorporates signature ARRCC design elements to create a modern and sophisticated presence while still ensuring that the personality of the home owner is reflected,” says Michele Rhoda. Mark Reilly, director of ARRCC added that “The interior spaces of the villa are kept relatively minimalistic, with bold textures and contrasting colour pallets adding richness to the spaces.”

