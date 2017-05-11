Cliff House

By The Ranch Mine
Cliff House
View Photos

A refined material palette including African Walnut and marble brings natural elements into the new master bathroom of the Cliff House which features a large steam shower with an aromatherapy essential oil infusion system, a freestanding tub, and two generously sized vanities. Dimmable LED lighting, built-in surround sound bluetooth speakers and remote control shades add to the spa-like ambiance of the bathroom.

The Cliff House is a phased renovation and addition to a home that abuts a sheer cliff face of Camelback Mountain. The first completed phase was a redesign of the 2nd floor of the house which added an extra bedroom for the growing family and converted a media room into a luxurious master bath and closets.

The Ranch Mine uploaded Cliff House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Bath Room, Undermount Sink, Freestanding Tub, Engineered Quartz Counter, Marble Floor, Marble Wall, Enclosed Shower, and Ceiling Lighting. Freestanding tub and Steam Shower with views of downtown Phoenix Photo of Cliff HouseView Photos

Freestanding tub and Steam Shower with views of downtown Phoenix

Before: Media Room Photo 2 of Cliff House modern homeView Photos

Before: Media Room

Freestanding tub and custom vanities with views of Camelback Mountain Photo 3 of Cliff House modern homeView Photos

Freestanding tub and custom vanities with views of Camelback Mountain

Before: Media Room Photo 4 of Cliff House modern homeView Photos

Before: Media Room

Modern home with Bath Room, Undermount Sink, Engineered Quartz Counter, Freestanding Tub, Enclosed Shower, Marble Floor, Marble Wall, Wall Lighting, and Full Shower. Both vanities with freestanding tub and steam shower in the background Photo 5 of Cliff HouseView Photos

Both vanities with freestanding tub and steam shower in the background

Modern home with Bath Room, Ceiling Lighting, Marble Wall, Engineered Quartz Counter, Enclosed Shower, Marble Floor, Freestanding Tub, and Undermount Sink. Steam Shower Photo 6 of Cliff HouseView Photos

Steam Shower

Modern home with Bath Room, Marble Wall, Undermount Sink, Marble Floor, Ceiling Lighting, Freestanding Tub, Enclosed Shower, and Engineered Quartz Counter. Steam shower with lit niche Photo 7 of Cliff HouseView Photos

Steam shower with lit niche

Plan: Before and After. The plan redesign focused on turning the 2 bedroom second floor into 3 bedrooms, creating wall space for the bed in the master bedroom, bringing natural light into the hallway, and ultimately creating a spa like master bathroom Photo 8 of Cliff House modern homeView Photos

Plan: Before and After. The plan redesign focused on turning the 2 bedroom second floor into 3 bedrooms, creating wall space for the bed in the master bedroom, bringing natural light into the hallway, and ultimately creating a spa like master bathroom

Modern home with Bath Room, Engineered Quartz Counter, Undermount Sink, Freestanding Tub, Marble Wall, Marble Floor, Enclosed Shower, and Ceiling Lighting. Detail of African Walnut bench transitioning to quartz shower bench Photo 9 of Cliff HouseView Photos

Detail of African Walnut bench transitioning to quartz shower bench

Credits

Posted By
The Ranch Mine
@theranchmine
Interior Design
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • Phoenix, Arizona
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2018