Cliff House
A refined material palette including African Walnut and marble brings natural elements into the new master bathroom of the Cliff House which features a large steam shower with an aromatherapy essential oil infusion system, a freestanding tub, and two generously sized vanities. Dimmable LED lighting, built-in surround sound bluetooth speakers and remote control shades add to the spa-like ambiance of the bathroom.
The Cliff House is a phased renovation and addition to a home that abuts a sheer cliff face of Camelback Mountain. The first completed phase was a redesign of the 2nd floor of the house which added an extra bedroom for the growing family and converted a media room into a luxurious master bath and closets.
Freestanding tub and Steam Shower with views of downtown Phoenix
Before: Media Room
Freestanding tub and custom vanities with views of Camelback Mountain
Both vanities with freestanding tub and steam shower in the background
Steam Shower
Steam shower with lit niche
Plan: Before and After. The plan redesign focused on turning the 2 bedroom second floor into 3 bedrooms, creating wall space for the bed in the master bedroom, bringing natural light into the hallway, and ultimately creating a spa like master bathroom
Detail of African Walnut bench transitioning to quartz shower bench