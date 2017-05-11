A refined material palette including African Walnut and marble brings natural elements into the new master bathroom of the Cliff House which features a large steam shower with an aromatherapy essential oil infusion system, a freestanding tub, and two generously sized vanities. Dimmable LED lighting, built-in surround sound bluetooth speakers and remote control shades add to the spa-like ambiance of the bathroom.

The Cliff House is a phased renovation and addition to a home that abuts a sheer cliff face of Camelback Mountain. The first completed phase was a redesign of the 2nd floor of the house which added an extra bedroom for the growing family and converted a media room into a luxurious master bath and closets.