Top 4 Homes of the Week With Floor-to-Ceiling Windows

Along with being a visual connector to your surroundings, they bring in boatloads of natural light while providing a streamlined backdrop for your interiors. Take a look at our favorite homes of this week that feature expansive floor-to-ceiling windows.

Featured homes were submitted by members of the Dwell community through our feature, Add a Home. Add your home to Dwell.com/homes today. Cover photo by Tony Luong

1. Seclusion

Architect: Robson Rak Architects, Landscape Designer: Weller Landscapes, Interior Designer: Made by Cohen Location: Melbourne, Victoria, Australia From Caroline Wallis: "The challenge, predictably, was preserving the unique facade while both increasing the amount of natural light and adding modern amenities. After collaborating with the client to understand and meet their long-term needs, the remodel successfully bridges the old and the new. Details like reused doors, original skirting boards, and bricks maintain the visual integrity of the original home, while a sleek new kitchen and concrete backyard unfold behind the original facade."

2. Brooklyn Brownstone Architect: Sonya Lee Architect llc Location: Brooklyn, New York From the architect: "Located on a tree-lined street in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, this late-1800s, three-story brownstone had been held within a family for decades—and fell into disrepair and in desperate need of renovation. Windows had decayed, leaving large gaping holes to the elements beyond. The previous ad-hoc renovations in the 1980 and '90s carved up the kitchen and bathrooms, creating awkward circulation and dated finishes. This gut renovation aimed to sensitively restore historical details, while introducing contemporary architectural elements and finishes."

3. 1st Avenue Residence Architect: Microclimat Location: Montreal, Québec, Canada From Leibal: "1st Avenue Residence is a minimalist house located in Montréal, Canada, and was designed by Microclimat. As you step through the door, your eye is drawn to the back of the home, where the kitchen and living spaces extend outside, thanks to impressive windows that frame the backyard. A kitchen counter naturally flows onto the terrace, visually and concretely uniting the two spaces. Cantilevered overhangs in white parging shelter the counter from the elements throughout the seasons and offer a signature look to the back of the building."

4. Rudolph House Architect: Ruhl Walker Architects Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts From the architect: "Our work included the redesign of the exterior walls and glazing to include a new wall of 10-foot-high, triple-paneled sliding doors and windows on the main facade. These doors open the home to the adjacent courtyard and provide excellent natural ventilation. The roof and the other three exterior walls, which are largely below grade, received insulation in excess of what code requires. All new energy-efficient heating and cooling equipment, including heat-recovery ventilation, was installed to bring the home up to modern standards. The result was a much greater energy efficiency and thermal comfort for the family."