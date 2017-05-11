1st Avenue Residence is a minimalist house located in Montréal, Canada, designed by microclimat. As you step foot through the door, your eye is drawn to the back of the home, where the kitchen and living spaces extend outside thanks to impressive windows that frame the backyard. A kitchen counter naturally flows onto the terrace, visually and concretely uniting the two spaces. Cantilever overhangs in white parging shelter the counter from the elements throughout the seasons and offer a signature look to the back of the building.