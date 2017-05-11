Brooklyn Brownstone
Located on a tree-lined street in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, this late-1800s, three-story brownstone had been held within a family for decades- and fell into disrepair and in desperate need of renovation. Windows had decayed, leaving large gaping holes to the elements beyond. The previous ad-hoc renovations in the 1980 and '90s carved up the kitchen and bathrooms creating awkward circulation and dated finishes. Bright red wall-to-wall carpet and layers of caked-on paint were everywhere.
This gut renovation aimed to sensitively restore historical details, while introducing contemporary architectural elements and finishes. Detailed inlaid wood, decorative plaster and wood moldings of a different era were carefully returned to their former glory. Modern kitchen and baths were introduced with clean details, a rich palette of materials, and more comfortable proportions, while respecting the historic conditions.
Photos by Mark Wickens
Kitchen: bright airy garden level kitchen has several seating areas
Custom-made white oak cabinetry provides a sleek contemporary look and minimalist interiors.
Tucked in a small workspace, just behind the kitchen pantry's pivot pocket doors
Parlour level Living Room: restored existing woodwork bringing it back to life
Study fitted out with new custom white oak bookshelves
Dining Room: salvaged fireplace restores the authentic 1899 dining room while adding modern tiles and pop of colour
Study/Library
Entry stair
Children's bedroom: playful fabric decals enliven a historic room
Masterbathroom: custom teak vanity floats above a graphic cement tile floor
Masterbedroom
Credits
- Mark Wickens