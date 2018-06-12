Top 5 Homes of the Week With Divine Dining Areas

Featured homes were submitted by members of the Dwell community through our Add a Home feature. Add your home to Dwell.com/homes today. 1. Private Residence 4 Architect: Garcia Tamjidi, Location: San Francisco, California From the project uploader: "An airy apartment in San Francisco by Garcia Tamjidi Architecture Design is a study in clean lines and visual lushness. The kitchen is crisp and clean, with appliances built into the cabinetry; and the pocket of a dining area is suffused with light from a custom pendant—a piece of art in and of itself—and oriented around a sturdy column whose shape both comforts and orients the visitor."



2. Case Study Villa Architect: William Tozer Associates, Location: Auckland, New Zealand From the architect: "Kauri flooring to the raised living area delineates the living space, while the kitchen and dining spaces are defined by a diamond-ground concrete floor, lowered to be level with the timber decking to the adjacent courtyards."



3. Brolettouno Apartment Architect: Archiplanstudio, Location: Mantova, Italy From the photographer: "The project involved the restoration of a small apartment for tourist use in the historical center of Mantova. The apartment belongs to a long design research path, which emerges in various interventions on built heritage. [We tried] to keep together two worlds, the one of the old and the one of the new, in a balance that guarantees the identity of both of them. Light and shadow are kept together in their ambiguity and plurality."



4. Meadow Beach House Architect: Andrew Franz Architect PLLC, Location: Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts From the architect: "Natural materials that perform well in the coastal environment are used throughout, including reclaimed heavy timber framing, copper roofing, and untreated exterior materials that will patina over time. The entry and eastern rooms hover above a sunken living space, allowing them to capture the stunning western views."

5. Islington Flat Architect: Ben Ridley of Architecture for London, Location: England, United Kingdom From the architect: "This Islington refurbishment improves a studio flat to create an open-plan kitchen and living room with a new separate bedroom to the rear of the plan. A minimal approach is taken to detailing and color in the kitchen to create clean and contemporary surfaces that do not detract from the original ornate features of the room."