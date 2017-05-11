This Islington refurbishment improves a 36sqm studio flat to create an open plan kitchen & living room with a new separate bedroom to the rear of the plan. The property forms part of a Grade II listed crescent in Islington, built in 1860. Many of the townhouses were subsequently converted to flats in the 1970’s.

Low quality twentieth-century doors, shutters and architraves were replaced with period panelled joinery throughout. This was complemented with new carrara marble fireplaces and a kitchen in matching marble. A minimal approach is taken to detailing and colour in the kitchen to create clean and contemporary surfaces that do not detract from the original ornate features of the room.