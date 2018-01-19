Top 5 Homes of the Week With Pools That Make a Splash

Featured homes were submitted by members of the Dwell community through our Add a Home feature. Add your home to Dwell.com/homes today.

1. Stonington/Lincoln Residence

Architect: Joeb Moore & Partners, Location: Stonington, Connecticut

From the architect: "The original home was designed during World War II (1945) by architect John Lincoln, former senior architect for the Navy at Quonset Point and professor of architecture at the Rhode Island School of Design. Frank Lloyd Wright’s influence on the architect is evident in Lincoln’s use of stone, glass corner windows and a flat roof. Due to the nature of the materials and construction methods used on the original building, the design process was akin to an archeological investigation, revealing the home’s unique construction and incorporating its materials and methods into a new design."

2. Eel Point Road Residence Architect: Workshop/APD, Location: Nantucket, Massachusetts

From the architect: "The contextual modern design of this family compound delivers a product rarely seen on Nantucket, integrating unique architectural details throughout and subtly manicured grounds. The living areas both indoor and out have been thoughtfully laid out to provide broad views across neighboring conservation land, out to Madaket Harbor and the Atlantic beyond."



3. OL House

Architect: ZD+A, Location: Estado de México, México From the architect: "Although the hallway ends at the bottom glass-wall, it extends to the outside as a water mirror surface. Volumetrically, this scheme allows the landscape to flow to the inside and outside, eliminating the division between house and garden."



4. Bay Walk

Architect: Rodman Paul Architects, Location: Fire Island, New York

From the architects: "This is a complete renovation of a modern beach bungalow on the Great South Bay. The renovation opens the central core of the house to create a long view through the main living spaces to the bay beyond. The form of the roof plane was exposed and separated from the interior walls to accentuate the feeling that the roof is floating above you. Two pods which contain secondary spaces serve as a gate framing the view to the water but keep the open plan from feeling overly exposed."



5. North Haven Compound

Architect: Rodman Paul Architects, Location: North Haven, New York

From the architects: "The guest house and pool house are renovated and adapted structures. A tower in the guest house gives views of the meadow and across the island.The material palette was chosen to reinforce the rural simplicity of the building forms: vertical cedar siding, standing seam metal roofing, oak flooring, concrete tiles and simple stones."