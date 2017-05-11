Eel Point Road Residence
The Contextual Modern Design of this family compound delivers a product rarely seen on Nantucket, integrating unique architectural details throughout and subtly manicured grounds. The structures provide a feeling of being discreetly connected to the Madaket Landscape, but upon entry into the main house, one quickly realizes that this resort residence delivers much more than first meets the eye. The house, studio, and guesthouse all seamlessly relate to the multiple outdoor living areas. From an immense solar array to the geothermal heating and cooling, no detail has been overlooked. The living areas both indoor and out have been thoughtfully laid out to provide broad views across neighboring conservation land, out to Madaket Harbor and the Atlantic beyond. The water access immediately across from the property caters to both boaters and beach goers alike.
A street view of the residence.
The second floor powder room.
The backyard
Master Bedroom
Media Room
The Studio
The guest house and pool
Guest Bedroom
The Guest House
Living and Dining Space
Dining Table
Living Room
Mudroom and staircase
Staircase
Kitchen
Credits
- Reid Buliders
- Donna Dotan
- Donna Dotan