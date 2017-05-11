Bay Walk

By Rodman Paul Architects
Bay Walk
This is a complete renovation of a modern beach bungalow on the Great South Bay. The renovation opens the central core of the house to create a long view through the main living spaces to the bay beyond. The form of the roof plane was exposed and separated from the interior walls to accentuate the feeling that the roof is floating above you. Two pods which contain secondary spaces serve as a gate framing the view to the water but keep the open plan from feeling overly exposed.

Credits

Posted By
Rodman Paul Architects
@michaelfasulo452

Overview

Location
  • Fire Island, New York
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)