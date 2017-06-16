Top 5 Homes of the Week With Warm, Neutral Color Palettes
Top 5 Homes of the Week With Warm, Neutral Color Palettes

By Annie Fleming
From an island in Greece to the Bay Area, these homes feature many different design elements, including their warm and inviting color tones. Take a peek at our favorite homes of the week that pair a simple, neutral color palette with a bold design.

1. Caucaso 

Architect: Jose Juan Rivera Rio, Location: Ciudad de México, México

From the architect: "The Caucaso House rises 4.2 feet above the level of sidewalk in order to take advantage of the view, since the land is located in a privileged point where you can see the west behind the horizon and over the tops of the trees. This gives place to the basement floor, which is constructed one meter below the sidewalk level, where the service areas and parking are located."

2. ROCKSPLIT house

Architect: Cometa Architects, Location: Kéa, Egeo, Grecia

From the architect: "The steep ground and the plot’s narrow dimensions determine the pronounced gradient form of the building, which rises from the mountain and over the valley of Poisses—to finally balance itself with the surrounding traditional dwellings and the natural context. The secondary home of a family of four spreads through three volumes, which includes circulation tower and the seating, kitchen, sleeping, and storage volumes. The principal material chosen is locally-quarried stone that's carefully crafted against the horizontal micro-cement surfaces."

3. The Coyle

Architect: Prentiss + Balance + Wickline Architects, Location: Quilcene, Washington

From the architect: "Using the clean, economical forms and materials of the classic Danish sommerhus as inspiration, three gabled structures totaling 1,700 square feet are carefully integrated with the site to maximize its two distinct views. The simple forms, clad in dark stained cedar, sit quietly in the landscape, straddling the transition between dense Douglas fir and a small meadow that falls abruptly to the water."

4. Music Box Residence

Architect: Scott | Edwards Architecture, Location: Portland, Oregon

From the architect: "The steep lot, with views towards Mount St. Helens and Mount Rainier beyond, dictated a multi-level structure. On the lowest level, surrounded by concrete walls, resides the timpani rehearsal room. The husband, a member of the Oregon Symphony, required space and acoustic separation to practice his boisterous instrument. On the main level sits the piano studio where the wife’s students come to learn and play."

5. Skyline House

Architect: Terry & Terry Architecture, Location: Oakland, California

From the architect: "The design consists of shrouding the open common space in a wood tube that connects the garden in the front to the viewing deck off the living space at the rear. Situated near the top of the mountain range, about 1,800 feet above sea level, the site is confronted with extreme weather and wide temperature swings. The roof of the tube form is warped out, creating a large ventilation volume for the living space, echoing the wisps of the coastal fog flowing inward—thus cooling the interior with afternoon breezes."

