Top 5 Homes of the Week With Warm, Neutral Color Palettes

Featured homes were submitted by members of the Dwell community through our new feature, Add a Home. Add your home to Dwell.com/homes today.

1. Caucaso Architect: Jose Juan Rivera Rio, Location: Ciudad de México, México From the architect: "The Caucaso House rises 4.2 feet above the level of sidewalk in order to take advantage of the view, since the land is located in a privileged point where you can see the west behind the horizon and over the tops of the trees. This gives place to the basement floor, which is constructed one meter below the sidewalk level, where the service areas and parking are located."

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

2. ROCKSPLIT house Architect: Cometa Architects, Location: Kéa, Egeo, Grecia From the architect: "The steep ground and the plot’s narrow dimensions determine the pronounced gradient form of the building, which rises from the mountain and over the valley of Poisses—to finally balance itself with the surrounding traditional dwellings and the natural context. The secondary home of a family of four spreads through three volumes, which includes circulation tower and the seating, kitchen, sleeping, and storage volumes. The principal material chosen is locally-quarried stone that's carefully crafted against the horizontal micro-cement surfaces."

3. The Coyle Architect: Prentiss + Balance + Wickline Architects, Location: Quilcene, Washington From the architect: "Using the clean, economical forms and materials of the classic Danish sommerhus as inspiration, three gabled structures totaling 1,700 square feet are carefully integrated with the site to maximize its two distinct views. The simple forms, clad in dark stained cedar, sit quietly in the landscape, straddling the transition between dense Douglas fir and a small meadow that falls abruptly to the water."

4. Music Box Residence Architect: Scott | Edwards Architecture, Location: Portland, Oregon From the architect: "The steep lot, with views towards Mount St. Helens and Mount Rainier beyond, dictated a multi-level structure. On the lowest level, surrounded by concrete walls, resides the timpani rehearsal room. The husband, a member of the Oregon Symphony, required space and acoustic separation to practice his boisterous instrument. On the main level sits the piano studio where the wife’s students come to learn and play."

5. Skyline House Architect: Terry & Terry Architecture, Location: Oakland, California From the architect: "The design consists of shrouding the open common space in a wood tube that connects the garden in the front to the viewing deck off the living space at the rear. Situated near the top of the mountain range, about 1,800 feet above sea level, the site is confronted with extreme weather and wide temperature swings. The roof of the tube form is warped out, creating a large ventilation volume for the living space, echoing the wisps of the coastal fog flowing inward—thus cooling the interior with afternoon breezes."