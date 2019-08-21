Stories

Top 5 Homes of the Week With Picturesque Patios
The perfect patio bridges the gap between the great outdoors and the comforts of home.
Samantha Daly
This Mountain Retreat in Washington Has a Modern Steel Loggia
Overlooking the Methow Valley and North Cascades, this indoor/outdoor home has a dramatic roof overhang that forms a...
Melissa Dalton
A Modern Dark Tower
In northwest Michigan, a vacation retreat boasts a prime vantage point from which to soak up the bucolic scenery.
Diana Budds