Located in a residential area of Mexico City, the Caucaso House rises 4.2 ft above the level of sidewalk in order to take advantage of the view, since the land is located in a privileged point, where you can see the west behind the horizon and over the tops of the trees, giving place to the basement floor which is constructed one meter below the level of sidewalk where are located parking and services areas.

On the first floor, through a double-height lobby, we found the social areas, oriented towards the west, as well as two bedrooms facing the east, both with bath and room dresses, giving the feeling of living on one floor.

On the second floor through a bridge which crosses the double-height, is located the master bedroom and a fourth bedroom, both with their respective terraces, bathroom and dressing rooms.

The house is built on a logic and apparent structure consisting of concrete, stone, steel and glass, that in turn vegetation is an important part.

Formed by a single space the living and dining room a terrace runs all along and by opening the windows side by side is integrated with the interior coexisting at the same time with the garden, and also the interior with the exterior.

