ROCKSPLIT house

By COMETA ARCHITECTS
ROCKSPLIT house
View Photos

The steep ground and the plot’s narrow dimensions determine the pronounced and gradient form of the building which rises from the mountain and over the valley of Poisses, to finally balance itself with the surrounding traditional dwellings and the natural context.

The secondary home of a family of four, spreads through 3 volumes which clearly can defined as the seating & kitchen volume, the circulation tower and the sleeping & storaging volume. The principal material chosen is the locally quarried stone, carefully crafted against the horizontal micro-cement surfaces.

The experience of the Cycladic landscape is the design’s main concern expressed through the spatial evolution and relationship of the building with the dramatic land. This is achieved through the traditional method of construction called “kotounto”, a dry, humid-free space between the rock and the building. In such a way, the external spaces, a continuous perimetrical ‘kotoundo’ makes the building sometimes trying to break away from the rock and sometimes to reconcile with it.

Apart from this traditional tecnique of which is principlally used to drain the waters coming from the mountains, leaving walls and foundations dry, the house includes in its design an under-floor heating installation which is generated by the solar heaters installed in the roof. The cooling is achieved from cross ventilation and also an additional under-floor cooling is provided. Finally, the rainwater is collected in the 3 rooftops and stored in an underground reservoir.

COMETA ARCHITECTS uploaded ROCKSPLIT house through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Double terrace views Photo of ROCKSPLIT house modern homeView Photos

Double terrace views

Modern home with Outdoor, Back Yard, Desert, Small Patio, Porch, Deck, and Wood Patio, Porch, Deck. Exterior eating area with views towards the valley Photo 2 of ROCKSPLIT houseView Photos

Exterior eating area with views towards the valley

East facade : entrance, stair case and bedrooms volumes Photo 3 of ROCKSPLIT house modern homeView Photos

East facade : entrance, stair case and bedrooms volumes

South East elevation Photo 4 of ROCKSPLIT house modern homeView Photos

South East elevation

West elevation & gorund floor plan Photo 5 of ROCKSPLIT house modern homeView Photos

West elevation & gorund floor plan

Rain water collection rooftop & terraces Photo 6 of ROCKSPLIT house modern homeView Photos

Rain water collection rooftop & terraces

Modern home with Outdoor, Hardscapes, Grass, Boulders, and Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck. 3D Render Photo 7 of ROCKSPLIT houseView Photos

3D Render

Modern home with Staircase and Concrete Tread. Interior Staircase Photo 8 of ROCKSPLIT houseView Photos

Interior Staircase

saving energy diagram Photo 9 of ROCKSPLIT house modern homeView Photos

saving energy diagram

Modern home with Dining Room, Chair, Table, Pendant Lighting, and Concrete Floor. Kitchen area Photo 10 of ROCKSPLIT houseView Photos

Kitchen area

Location plan Photo 11 of ROCKSPLIT house modern homeView Photos

Location plan

Modern home with Concrete Floor. Living area Photo 12 of ROCKSPLIT houseView Photos

Living area

Summer night in a mediterranean island Photo 13 of ROCKSPLIT house modern homeView Photos

Summer night in a mediterranean island

Modern home with Concrete Floor. Showeroom Photo 14 of ROCKSPLIT houseView Photos

Showeroom

Upperfloor & staircase banister Photo 15 of ROCKSPLIT house modern homeView Photos

Upperfloor & staircase banister

Cutting through the rock, upper bedroom terrace Photo 16 of ROCKSPLIT house modern homeView Photos

Cutting through the rock, upper bedroom terrace

Ground floor patio Photo 17 of ROCKSPLIT house modern homeView Photos

Ground floor patio

Modern home with Outdoor, Desert, and Boulders. Blended in the rock, south elevation Photo 18 of ROCKSPLIT houseView Photos

Blended in the rock, south elevation

Eating area terraces Photo 19 of ROCKSPLIT house modern homeView Photos

Eating area terraces

West elevation Photo 20 of ROCKSPLIT house modern homeView Photos

West elevation

Credits

Posted By
COMETA ARCHITECTS
@cometaarchitects
Architect
  • Faidra Matziaraki
  • Victor Gonzalez Marti
  • Betty Tsaousi ( Architect stage A)
Interior Design
Landscape Design
Builder
  • Nikos Zoulamopoulos
Photographer
  • Dimitris Kleanthis

Overview

Location
  • Kéa, Egeo, Grecia
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
  • 3
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Square Feet
  • 492.126