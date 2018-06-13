A Sculptural Staircase Anchors This A-Frame Getaway on Fire Island

Located on Fire Island, New York, the A-Frame ReThink residence enjoyed a bayside location with great potential for astounding waterfront sunsets. However, the existing layout of the home blocked scenic views, and interior adjustments needed to be made to draw the outside in. New York–based architecture firm Bromley Caldari guided the homeowners through a complete renovation that transformed the cramped space into a striking home filled unbeatable views and open living spaces.

The existing six-foot diameter spiral staircase was removed and replaced with a new, modern intervention which broke way through the iconic, A-frame building. A sculptural staircase now meanders it way through the volumetric form, providing an open space filled with daylight and views.

To achieve this, the architects used their creative instincts and construction expertise to fit a large, spiraling form within a small space, taking advantage of a local law which permits bay windows to project a small distance out from the building envelope. The architects used this extra space to tuck the stairs into the low roof eaves, installing large bay windows, similar in aesthetic to skylights, at different heights on each side of the house. A catwalk-like balcony connects both sides. The staircase meanders up three floors with framed views of the bay at each turn.