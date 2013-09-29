SubscribeSign In
This Snug Stockholm Kitchen Remodel Relies on a Less-Is-More ModelView 2 Photos
Dwell Magazine

This Snug Stockholm Kitchen Remodel Relies on a Less-Is-More Model

What’s the secret to successfully wedging a kitchen into a 258-square-foot apartment? A visual balancing act.
Text by
Photos by
View 2 Photos

This story was originally published in Dwell’s November 2013 issue.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Diana Budds
A New York-based writer, Diana studied art history and environmental policy at UC Davis.

Published

Last Updated

Topics

KitchenEuropean HomesDwell Magazine