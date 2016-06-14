View Photos
This Snowbound Pad Will Actually Make You Miss Winter
By Luke Hopping and Dwell
In Quebec's Eastern Townships, a home camouflages into the snow.
Squinting through Quebec's seasonal fluries, one might not immediately register the Nook Residence, an all-white retreat that purposefully blends into the winter landscape. The house, designed by MU Architecture, presents itself to passersby as a blank monolith, yet around the corner, it opens onto Lake Memphremagog through expansive windows and an interior balcony.
