This Snowbound Pad Will Actually Make You Miss Winter
This Snowbound Pad Will Actually Make You Miss Winter

By Luke Hopping and Dwell
In Quebec's Eastern Townships, a home camouflages into the snow.

Squinting through Quebec's seasonal fluries, one might not immediately register the Nook Residence, an all-white retreat that purposefully blends into the winter landscape. The house, designed by MU Architecture, presents itself to passersby as a blank monolith, yet around the corner, it opens onto Lake Memphremagog through expansive windows and an interior balcony.   

Seen from the street, the Nook Residence's white-painted wood exterior vanishes against a snowy backdrop. 

An interior balcony on the 3,000-square-foot home's lake-facing side provides a place for outdoor relaxtion in warmer months. 


A sober material palette, including polished concrete radiant floors and black ceramic tiles, defines the interiors. The cedar ceilings extend outdoors for continuity. 

