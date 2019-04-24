Subscribe
Luke Hopping
Latest
110
Stories
536
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Before & After: A Run-Down Midcentury in Southern California Goes From Eyesore to Head Turner
Once considered a goner, an International Style home near Palm Springs is lovingly restored to its postwar prime.
Luke Hopping
Before & After: It’s Hard to Believe This Sleek Modernist Sanctuary Started as a 1950s Ranch House
After a major renovation, a midcentury home with some of the best views in Portland, Oregon, takes on a drastically new look.
Luke Hopping
A New Vancouver Home Dazzles With a Facade That Looks Like Falling Confetti
This family home in British Columbia is the total opposite of a clinical white box.
Luke Hopping
Ex Alt-Rockers Revive a Midcentury Gem Near Palm Springs—and Find it May Be a Lost Masterpiece
Steve Jocz and Jessy Moss make the case that their 1960s home is a forgotten William F. Cody design.
Luke Hopping
Step Inside Will Arnett’s Prefab-Hybrid Home
The Hollywood actor turns to his unofficial design guru when creating a custom-prefab hideaway in the hills above Los Angeles.
Dwell
A 1905 Fire Station in Connecticut Is Converted Into a Community Hub For Art and Music
The conversion of a fire station into a studio, stage, and lodging for musicians tracks the rebirth of a New Haven neighborhood.
Luke Hopping