Less Is Modern: Affordable Style from Bozeman to Bratislava
Like
Share
Design Icons: Eichler and Girard
A Fine Vintage: Our Guide to Collectible Furniture
Stories
Monobloc Blues
The secret history of a plastic classic that doesn’t sit quite right.
By
William Bostwick
-
5 years
ago
Region of Honor
Tuned into its sylvan setting, this affordable green home in Hillsborough, North Carolina, is a modern take on the surrounding centuries-old structures.
Rock the Boat
New Zealand architect Davor Popadich invoked nautical sheds in his unconventional design for his family’s home on Auckland’s North Shore.
Spirit of the South
With neighboring duplexes supplying rental income, two Knoxville architects patiently—and affordably—craft their dream home.
A Sound Professional Goes DIY While Building an Affordable Montana Home
A resourceful sound mixer sources some local design talent, rolls up his sleeves, and builds small, green, and affordable in Bozeman, Montana.
This Shape-Shifting Apartment Lets an Architect Work from Home
A Tokyo architect's shape-shifting apartment takes a holistic approach to live/work style.
Split the Difference
When the plan to add a second story to a century-old Montreal house crumbled due to a weak foundation, architect Marc-André Plasse eked out another 500 square feet with a clever...
A Little Apartment Gets a Solid Renovation
The budget was nearly as tight as the space in this cheerful 516-square-foot flat in Bratislava.
Near Westside Story
Three houses in Syracuse win a sustainable design competition and reshape an urban neighborhood for $200,000 apiece.
Project: R-House
Passive solar design, which promotes passive means of generating and retaining warmth over active—and expensive—systems, is central to R-House’s success.
Project: TED
Unlike its next-door neighbor, R-House, TED wasn’t originally planned to meet the exacting Passive House standard.
Project: Live Work Home
Richard Cook, a principal at Cook + Fox Architects, surveyed the Near Westside’s inventory of vacant structures and arrived at a conclusion that would guide the design of the Live...
Hide and Eat
In Manhattan, where space is the ultimate luxury, a clever design workaround makes a dining table disappear after supper.