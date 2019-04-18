Subscribe
Winifred Bird
Follow
Latest
23
Stories
7
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
See All
6 Questions You Should Always Ask Before Hiring a General Contractor
Never hire a builder or contractor without first asking these essential questions.
Winifred Bird
Thinking About Building a Prefab Home? Here’s What You Need to Know
The appeal of a prefab house is clear, but the process of getting one is not.
Winifred Bird
Once Covered in Mold, a Midcentury Gem Outside Chicago Is Reborn
An artist recasts the home of a Mies van der Rohe student as a minimalist haven.
Winifred Bird
Midcentury Mashup: A 1950s Ranch House in Chicago Gets a Palm Springs-Style Butterfly Roof
A couple budgets carefully while renovating a split-level house on Chicago’s Near North Side.
Winifred Bird
An Interior Designer Helps His Mother Turn Her 1960s Chicago Apartment Into a Colorful Haven
An interior designer persuades his mother to toss all her old furniture and start fresh.
Winifred Bird
Summer Graze
Can you hear the sound of moo-sic? During summer, the von Trapp family gazes cows and other farm animals on their nordic ski...
Alpine Modern