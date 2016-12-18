This Quintessential Eichler Will Hit All Your Midcentury Goals—and It’s For Sale

Listed for $840,000, the 1,262-square-foot home was originally built by the iconic developer in 1962, and boasts both original and updated elements that combine the best of both worlds. By exploring the images below, you’ll see that it has everything you could want in a Southern California house that celebrates an indoor/outdoor lifestyle. With a pool, original beamed ceilings, radiant floor heating, and an atrium—all essential Eichler ingredients—it would be a score for anyone who’s been searching for a casual, midcentury home base.

