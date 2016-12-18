This Quintessential Eichler Will Hit All Your Midcentury Goals—and It’s For Sale
Midcentury Homes + Real Estate

By Paige Alexus / Published by Paige Alexus
If you’ve always dreamed of living in a classic California Eichler, this four-bedroom house that’s for sale in Orange County might just do the trick.

Listed for $840,000, the 1,262-square-foot home was originally built by the iconic developer in 1962, and boasts both original and updated elements that combine the best of both worlds. By exploring the images below, you’ll see that it has everything you could want in a Southern California house that celebrates an indoor/outdoor lifestyle. With a pool, original beamed ceilings, radiant floor heating, and an atrium—all essential Eichler ingredients—it would be a score for anyone who’s been searching for a casual, midcentury home base.

Some have come to believe that an atrium is the most essential element of an Eichler home. Like many modern houses built in Southern California, this space helps blur the lines between inside and out.

The living space—which looks past a fireplace and out to the pool—sits under original beamed ceilings with a characteristic A-frame shape.

Like many of his houses, Eichler implemented Philippine mahogany walls, which have been kept original. The main open living space in the center of the house is connected to the atrium with expanses of glass.

Though many aspects were kept original, the house has also seen some important updates, including a brand new foam roof.&nbsp;

The kitchen is spacious and includes plenty of counter space to cook and entertain. Throughout the house, original radiant floor heating is still operable to this day. The surface has been updated with newer VCT flooring.

The house includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms, which have been updated. This bedroom exits directly onto the backyard patio.

The bean–shaped pool and small grassy area would allow you to enjoy the Southern California climate year-round.

To inquire about this Eichler house, take a look at the listing here. And if you'd like to send us a modern home that's on the market, contact me at paige@dwell.com.