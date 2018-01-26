This Affordable Prefab in Spain Only Took 5 Hours to Assemble
This Affordable Prefab in Spain Only Took 5 Hours to Assemble

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Built for $148,500, Casa Montaña was manufactured in a Madrid factory before being assembled in a mountainous, coastal region in northwestern Spain.

When Madrid-based Baragaño Architects were engaged to build a second home for English clients—a landscaper and his family that had fallen in love with northwest Spain's remote Asturias region—they decided to take a more industrialized approach to construction. The result was a contemporary prefab retreat, actively developed together with the clients, with only a $148,500 budget. 

This Affordable Prefab in Spain Only Took 5 Hours to Assemble - Photo 1 of 14 -
The prefabricated modules—which were manufactured in a factory in Madrid—took four months to construct. 

This Affordable Prefab in Spain Only Took 5 Hours to Assemble - Photo 2 of 14 -
This Affordable Prefab in Spain Only Took 5 Hours to Assemble - Photo 3 of 14 -
This Affordable Prefab in Spain Only Took 5 Hours to Assemble - Photo 4 of 14 -

They were then shipped 600 miles across the Cantabrian mountain range to the site of an old stone granary complex. 

This Affordable Prefab in Spain Only Took 5 Hours to Assemble - Photo 5 of 14 -

Made of galvanized steel sheets, the modules were clad with thin vertical wood slats, and assembled on-site, with the black slate roof put in place by a local craftsman. The resulting 1,076-square-foot residence pays its respects to the surrounding historic structures—fitting perfectly into its remote, rural locale.

This Affordable Prefab in Spain Only Took 5 Hours to Assemble - Photo 6 of 14 -
This Affordable Prefab in Spain Only Took 5 Hours to Assemble - Photo 7 of 14 -
This Affordable Prefab in Spain Only Took 5 Hours to Assemble - Photo 8 of 14 -
This Affordable Prefab in Spain Only Took 5 Hours to Assemble - Photo 9 of 14 -

The two-level home is centered around a suspended white metal staircase. An open-plan kitchen and living room occupy the ground floor. A wooden deck surrounds three sides of the house, and a large glass door and windows open out to the porch.

This Affordable Prefab in Spain Only Took 5 Hours to Assemble - Photo 10 of 14 -
This Affordable Prefab in Spain Only Took 5 Hours to Assemble - Photo 11 of 14 -
This Affordable Prefab in Spain Only Took 5 Hours to Assemble - Photo 12 of 14 -
This Affordable Prefab in Spain Only Took 5 Hours to Assemble - Photo 13 of 14 -

The upper level contains the two bedrooms, separated by a light polycarbonate wall that allows light to pass through and illuminate the second floor. 

This Affordable Prefab in Spain Only Took 5 Hours to Assemble - Photo 14 of 14 -

The home is energy-efficient and constructed from sustainable materials. Eventually, should the owners' desire, the home can be dismantled and easily transported to a new location.


Project Credits:

Architect of Record: Baragaño Architects, Sergio Baragaño, Verónica Carreño, Fabio Trabanco 

General Construction: Neoblock Modular 

Landscape Design: James Braybrooke