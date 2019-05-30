Subscribe
Kelly Vencill Sanchez
Follow
Latest
58
Stories
3
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
See All
A Shipping Container Provides a Temporary Residence for a Canadian Family
A Canadian homebuilder transforms a 53-foot shipping container into a temporary island abode.
Kelly Vencill Sanchez
A Surfers’ Retreat in the Bahamas
A sustainable cabin in the Bahamas offers a respite for a Florida family.
Kelly Vencill Sanchez
This Light-Filled Bungalow Exudes Playful, Tree House Vibes
An empty-nester discovers the perfect place for a compact new dwelling at the edge of her own property in Melbourne.
Kelly Vencill Sanchez
A Tech Entrepreneur Rehabs an Off-Grid Dome Home in Joshua Tree
A tech entrepreneur goes off the grid and learns to work with his hands as he remakes a geodesic dome in the California desert.
Kelly Vencill Sanchez
An Architect in Chile Transforms an Uninhabited Island Into a Hideaway for Friends and Family
A series of elemental cabins perch right on the water in the Chiloé Archipelago.
Kelly Vencill Sanchez
Q&A: Neri Oxman Sees Buildings of the Future as Being Designed More Like Organisms Than Machines
A conversation with architect, artist, and MIT Media Lab professor Neri Oxman.
Kelly Vencill Sanchez