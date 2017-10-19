The Huffts ironically point out, “Before we had children, we looked for the best ways of keeping people out. But now, it’s about keeping the kids in, and making sure we have an eye on them as they’re running around.” They chose to install two Indoor Cameras from SAGE that will help with this task. Using wireless connectivity, it provides 24/7 surveillance while recording* a high-definition image. Like all SAGE products, everything is controllable by a device, whether it’s through your television or through the free SAGE by Hughes app.

*Recording footage is an add-on service that includes a monthly fee.