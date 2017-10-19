Matthew and Jesse Hufft built their family’s house in Roanoke Park to be a place that will change and adapt with them over the years. When we visited their home earlier this year, Matthew told us, “Three things have changed me as an architect. The first was building my parents’ house. The second was building our own house, and the third was having kids. It changes perspective in so many ways.” To keep up with this new mentality, he’s always on the lookout for smart and practical ways of streamlining the unpredictable daily challenges that come with parenting—which is where SAGE products come into play.