The Best of New York Design Week 2017

Crosshairs, a ceramic light sculpture by Two.Parts, displayed at ICFF.

Two.Parts, located in Brooklyn, is a studio focused on 3D-printed ceramic lighting pieces with "clandestine" LED sources. The company is led by architect Christo Logan.

Umbra Shift presented a Coil stool designed by Harry Allen that's inspired by traditional basketweaving found in the Philippines.



Umbra Shift is an extension of Umbra, focused on contemporary influences in the design community. This is the first collection for the company by New York-based designer Harry Allen.



Portland-based glassblowing masters Esque partnered with designer Harry Allen on Liaison, lighting pieces made of sand-blasted glass and stainless steel. The wall covering in the background is by Flavor Paper, frequent collaborators of Esque's.

Esque Studio is led by Andi Kovel and Jeff Parker, who have been collaborating for over 20 years.

The US debut of the cork-and-silicone Loev pendants by Dutch industrial designer Renate Vos, who is quickly making a name for mixing unusual materials to bold effect. Spotted at Wanted.

Renate Vos is based in the Netherlands, and appeared in New York as part of the Human Nature exhibition of Ventura New York at WantedDesign.



High praise to Colony for their excellent exhibition entitled "Lightness: The Full Spectrum"—shown here are wool, mohair, and linen pieces by textile designer Hiroko Takeda.



A frequently featured artist at Colony, Hiroko Takeda spent many years honing her craft working in Japan, Paris, and later, for Jack Lenor Larsen in New York. She runs her own eponymous firm based in Brooklyn.

The Brass Avoa chair, designed by Pedro Paolo Venzon for Matter.

Founded in 2003, Matter is an extremely influential design store located in Manhattan. Founder and creative director Jamie Gray collaborates with world-renowned architects and designers, including Pedro Paolo Venzon.

A Tuscan Stool made in Italy by Oevffice for Matter, handcrafted from three different stones: Rosso Verona Marble, Roman Travertine, and Luzerna stone.

Oeuffice was founded in 2011 as a collaboration between Nicolas Bellavance-Lecompte and Jakub Zak. Their limited-edition pieces have appeared in top galleries all over the world.

Piola lamps, made of PVC and designed by Christophe Mathieu for Marset.

Spanish lighting company Marset launched in 1946, and has grown to encompass a huge inventory of lighting pieces by a number of architects and designers, including Christophe Mathieu.

We enjoyed the exhibition "Systems and One-Offs" presented at R and Company, which celebrates the exemplary career of late architect Ali Tayar, co-curated by his close friend, design editor Dung Ngo. Tayar's mastery of metalwork is evident throughout the installation, as glimpsed here in his perforated aluminum security gate created for the Gansevoort Gallery in the Meatpacking District. On view until June 15.



Founded by Zesty Meyers and Evan Snyderman in 1997, R 20th Century is dedicated to the study, appreciation, and preservation of 20th and 21st century design. Their current exhibition on architect Ali Tayar is the first comprehensive survey of the celebrated architect/designer since his death in 2016.

It was a delightful surprise to learn that Airbnb cofounder Joe Gebbia designed a collection for Bernhardt Design called Neighborhood. The modular collection works for any flexible environment, office or residential, and features a soft felt textile that absorbs sound. Each piece is made in the USA, in Bernhardt Design's North Carolina factory. Another bonus: proceeds from the collection will benefit Gebbia's alma mater, RISD.

Jerry Helling, president and creative director of Bernhardt Design, has established a long career of cultivating design talent and producing quality furnishings in the United States. He worked closely with Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia on the Neighborhood collection, which consists of 38 separate modular pieces.

The brass and LED Alexandria Lamp, by Moving Mountains, cut a dramatic figure at the Lightness: The Full Spectrum exhibition at Colony.

Moving Mountains is a design studio led by Syrette Lew.

We were happy to see the US reintroduction of Secto Design's line of handcrafted Finnish lighting pieces made of Scandinavian birch. As of this week, the pieces will be stocked and distributed throughout the US via a Wisconsin warehouse. The entire collection is designed by Finnish architect Seppo Koho.



Secto Design creates works made of PEFC certified Finnish birch veneers that are form-pressed into blanks. The blanks are cut into slats, which are sanded and finally connected using rings of aircraft plywood. The slats are glued and nailed to the rings. All the work is carried out in Finland.

Bicoca is a USB-chargeable polycarbonate lamp designed by Christophe Mathieu for Spanish lighting company Marset. Each piece is lightweight, with a dimmable LED light source and a tilting shade. It comes in six colors.

A misleading aspect of this shot is the scale of the Bicoca lamps—they are actually quite diminutive. All the easier to take with you on a trek outside!

Designer Jasper Morrison poses from an armchair belonging to his new "1 Inch" collection for Emeco. Each piece is comprised of one-inch-square extruded aluminum tube, which is hand-formed using a 77-step process that has been practiced since 1946.

It should come as no surprise that we are huge fans of Jasper Morrison here at Dwell. We are also huge fans of Pennsylvania-based Emeco, for their dedication to authentic design, sustainable practices, and inventory of well-designed furnishings. This is a much anticipated collection and collaboration, and we were thrilled to see its Milan AND US debut.

Lulu Mena, an El Salvador-based textile company, presented a recycled-copper textile. They make everything by hand using sustainable practices, working with local artisans.

Lulu Mena, both the company and the person, were recent discoveries for the Dwell team, and we are excited to share more information about Lulu, who is a pioneer in the reactivation process of indigo farming and its use in handmade products, primarily textile dyes. She designs, develops, and commercializes her inventory of sustainable, eco-friendly products that are handmade by Salvadoran artisans under fair trade standards.

DittoHouse displayed their pillows and blankets at the Milk Stand, which was ICFF's only shoppable area on the show floor. Led by designer Molly Fitzgerald, DittoHouse utilizes pre- and post-consumer textile waste for their products. They do not introduce new dyes, which eliminates water waste and chemical run-off. Everything is made in the USA.

We've been following DittoHouse for quite some time, and appreciate their company philosophy as well as their graphic aesthetic. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, Fitzgerald also leads a surface design studio called DittoRepeats.

Nice to see Detroit-based artist and designer Ara Levon Thorose at WantedDesign. His graphic sculptures, entitled Tubular Group 01, are handmade using "re-appropriated construction materials" to create a three-dimensional line drawing of a chair.

These striking pieces were constantly being photographed at WantedDesign NYC, and obviously we were one of the many clamoring for a shot. We think it's pretty safe to say that young artist Ara Levon Thorose, who received an MFA in 3D Design from Cranbrook Academy of Art in 2015, is off to a strong start.

The Hex Light, constructed of steel, is stained and buffed by hand by John Beck Steel.

Located in Edwardsville, Illinois, designer John Beck creates a wide range of custom pieces, including lighting, sliding doors and furnishings.

The Dimple Light by Anna Karlin is a blown-glass form into which a metal sphere is fused, creating a divot or a dimple in the shape. It adjoins a complementary brass cube.

Another infinitely talented creative type whom we've been following for many years, Anna Karlin is a designer that never disappoints. Her wide range of creations span medium, from furniture and jewelry to set design and art direction. Anna Karlin is based in New York.

Emeco also introduced their soon-to-launch counter-height version of their famous Navy 111 Chair, which is made from recycled plastic bottles.

One of the most constantly knocked-off pieces in the world, the Navy Chair was first designed in the 1940s for use on submarines and is Emeco's most iconic piece.

Mod, or Maioliche Originali Deruta, introduced Moodulor, a collection of ultra-thin porcelain stoneware adhesive tiles (3 mm), sold in 32-piece and 64-piece boxes. They are hand-printed, screened, and glazed. No grout necessary.

We are always looking for smart design solutions that aren't permanent, especially for our many readers that rent rather than own their homes. That's why we were so intrigued by this collection from Mod—not only are the designs extremely eye-catching, the possibilities are truly endless.

Tiny Badger Ceramics, currently based in Richmond, Virginia, displayed a collection of slip-cast porcelain pieces at the Milk Stand at ICFF.

Thank goodness for Jaime Derringer, the founder of Design Milk. We don't know how she does it, but this woman—artist, entrepreneur—is everywhere. At ICFF she curated the Milk Stand, comprised of many enterprising designers and makers. One such talented company, Tiny Badger Ceramics, was on-hand to sell their popular porcelain pieces, which is a good thing—they seem to be completely sold out on their website. The company is in the process of moving their operation to San Diego.

The ICON work wall, 1999, is comprised of series of laser-cut, brake-formed, powder-coated sheet metal boxes. It was designed by Ali Tayar as a flexible office system for the first dot-com wave and was featured in the "Workspheres" exhibition at MoMA in 2001. As we learned from Dung Ngo's accompanying text at R and Company's exhibition, the desk surfaces act as outriggers to stabilize the walls, which is a clear nod to George Nelson's Comprehensive Storage Systems for Herman Miller.

If you happen to be in New York, be sure to check out the exhibition of Ali Tayar's work entitled Systems and One-Offs at R & Company, before the show ends June 15.

At Wanted, Dutch designer Dirk Van Der Kooij displayed his new 3D-printed chair made of recycled refrigerator plastic parts.

Rapid prototyping is this Amsterdam-based designer's jam. Dirk van der Kooij has been seriously exploring the limitations of 3D printing since 2010, when he inherited an old machine and started noodling around for his final project at Design Academy Eindhoven. He won the Dutch Design Award in 2011 for creating the first robot that could extrude furniture pieces from 100% recycled material.

Rana, 1976, a silkscreen by Enzo Mari. We just snuck him in here because we like him.





Pablo Designs displayed a wealth of product from heavy-hitting designers, including Brad Ascalon, Peter Stathis, and Matthew Boykov. A few old favorites were on display too: Here we see Pixo is in the foreground, a 2012 task light that's 97% recyclable with a circular shade; Giraffa, which comes in black, white and copper, is at left. It is constructed of a CNC-machined aluminum tube and it can rotate 360 degrees.

Venezuelan-born industrial designer Pablo Pardo launched his eponymous company in San Francisco in 1993, rising to immediate acclaim with his creations Piccola and Sophie.

Angel by Two Parts, a Brooklyn-based firm led by architect Christo Logan. The piece is a 3D-printed, glazed ceramic pendant with a "clandestine" LED. It comes in 7 colors.

Two Parts has enjoyed an increasing visibility since hitting the design scene in 2016, winning a good deal of respected awards. We appreciate the company's philosophy of experimentation and embrace of technology.



At WantedDesign, we spotted these winning Concrete table lamps by Renate Vos. Illuminated by LED, these pieces are comprised of concrete, silicone, and oak.





12th Avenue Iron debuted the Tom Kundig Collection, a series of steel accessories.

Smart move on the part of 12th Avenue Iron, an independent studio specializing in large-scale projects led by Stephen Marks and Mark Christiansen, to launch a collection with architect Tom Kundig, principal of the highly respected firm Olson Kundig. Kundig's work in steel is well known and regarded in the industry as among the finest available. We are excited to learn more about 12th Avenue Iron, and were glad to have some one-on-one time with them on the ICFF show floor.

Molo, based in Vancouver, brought their ingenious booth system to ICFF. The walls are constructed of paper, and once the show concludes, it folds up for travel back to the studio. The cloud-like pendants are counter-balanced by hanging weights.



You can always count on molo to lend an otherworldly look to the otherwise expected aesthetic of a trade show floor. The Canadian studio, led by Stephanie Forsythe and Todd MacAllen, continues to push the possibilities with their core products while at the same time working hard to move forward into new realms.

The Hug Chair is a prototype seating piece for Alzheimer's patients, introduced as part of Pratt Institute's installation at ICFF entitled Designed for the Mind. It was created by industrial design student Nick Petcharatana.

We really appreciated the work and effort demonstrated at Designed for the Mind, an collaborative exhibition produced by industrial design students at Pratt Institute, in collaboration with the Cooper Hewitt and CaringKind. It was an important collection of prototype furnishings and products intended for people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, their families, and caregivers. Glad to see these issues are integrated at the student level, as empathy is surely the most solid foundation to good design thinking.

Tension is the theme of Nun x Office GA's half-glass chair, displayed at Site Unseen.

Among the many student pieces we glimpsed at Wanted Design, we liked this piece by Yen-Wen Lu, who was among the top ten in the student category.



Both WantedDesign and Site Unseen have established reputations for being incubators and important platforms for emerging, student and independent designers. Without creative outlets of this kind, New York (and the United States at large) would not be able to compete on a global design stage. Through their efforts, New York Design Week has grown stronger each year.



Ressource is a French company that's focused on bespoke wall coverings and paint. They employ an "archaeologist of color" named Patrick Baty who researches the hues used in art and architecture over the last few hundred years and integrates those tints into the inventory. The company has been producing their wares since the 1940s In their factory located in the south of France. Spotted at WantedDesign.