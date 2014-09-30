Simple Ways to Upgrade Your Rental Kitchen

While renters might not be able to rip out cabinets or excise egregious countertops, there are practical fixes that needn’t last longer than your lease. Deb Perelman, author of the food blog Smitten Kitchen, has encountered her share of cook space conundrums in the 14 years she’s been a New York City renter—insufficient storage, unsightly counters, and one kitchen that was a mere 42 square feet. Despite those challenges, she’s been able to make do with a few effective, affordable, and temporary solutions. “I look for things I can take with me to the next apartment,” she says. Here, Perelman shares her tips.