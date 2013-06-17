Dwell on Design Preview: Tom Kundig Collection

We're huge fans of architect Tom Kundig's work here at Dwell, so we'll surely be stopping by his booth—D7—at Dwell on Design this weekend. Among the hundreds of other exhibitors, from solar panels to paint companies to full-scale prefab houses, he'll be showcasing his collection of architectural metal hardware, crafted in collaboration with Seattle metal shop 12th Avenue Iron. For a crash course in all things Kundig, here's a peek at some of his design work we've featured previously in Dwell and on Dwell.com.