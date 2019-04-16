Designer Spotlight: Hiroko Takeda
Designer Spotlight: Hiroko Takeda

By Liz Arnold
Weaver and textile artist Hiroko Takeda keeps a studio on the ninth floor of an old industrial building in downtown Brooklyn, where she works on various client commissions and her own one-off art projects.

Looking at the work of textile artist Hiroko Takeda, one might admire what appears to be an ancient craft: exquisite natural and synthetic fibers woven into 3-D honeycomb patterns or ethereal veils. But to Takeda—who studied textiles at the Royal College of Art after training in the Mingei arts and crafts tradition in her native Japan—her designs are a radical departure. Takeda’s work often includes metallic accents or colorful flourishes, contemporary elements of which her early teachers disapproved. "I didn’t like the traditional technique," she says. "I thought it was ‘old lady.’"

