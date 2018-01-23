View Photos
8 Spa-Like Bathrooms Designed to Instantly Soothe
Let these airy oases across the globe spur some ideas for creating your own refuge.
There’s nothing like taking a long, relaxing soak in a deep tub or performing your daily ablutions in a calm, elegant environment—reasons why we dream of having our own spa-like, stress-free sanctuary. Below, we look at some dreamy bathrooms whose neutral color palettes, access to natural light, and minimalist design impart a sense of ease and wellness.
A Luxe Marble Bathroom in Zurich by Roomdresser
