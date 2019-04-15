This Battery-Powered House Never Runs Out of Juice
This Battery-Powered House Never Runs Out of Juice

By Heather Corcoran / Photos by James Silverman
A high-tech house in rural Finland offers a family a place to recharge— in more ways than one.

The sublime simplicity of Finland’s Kärsämäki Church had long been an inspiration for artist Elina Försti. So when she and her husband, Petri Mäkelä, decided to build a house for their family, they immediately thought of its architect, Anssi Lassila of OOPEAA Office for Peripheral Architecture.

