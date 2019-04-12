Subscribe
James Silverman
A Semi-Modular Beach House in Tasmania Floats Over a Site That Survived a Bushfire
After a bushfire, a partially prefabricated beach house rises on a rugged Tasmanian peninsula.
Susanne Kennedy
This Battery-Powered House Never Runs Out of Juice
A high-tech house in rural Finland offers a family a place to recharge— in more ways than one.
Heather Corcoran
Modern, Rugged, and Cozy: This Countryside Home Has It All
Architect Gert Wingårdh creates a passionately outfitted vacation home for two midcentury furniture dealers on the western coast...
Alyn Griffiths
Four Generations and Counting, This House is a Family Affair
With Alvar Aalto in mind, a renowned Swedish architect crafts a serene home on a long-held family plot.
Nathalie Rothschild
How a 1,000-Year-Old Technique Made This Pavilion
This Swedish guesthouse embodied Nordic building traditions for a modern extension.
Arlene Hirst